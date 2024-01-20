42-Year-Old Woman Arrested for Robbing Big Apple Store in Maine

A 42-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday morning for robbing the Big Apple Store on Elm Street in Waterville.

Woman Robbed Big Apple Store and Fled on Foot

The Waterville Police Department said the robbery happened around 7 am. Casey Glidden from Vassalboro fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Suspect Pulled Over and Arrested Two Days Later

Glidden was pulled over in her vehicle around 11 am on Friday morning, according to WABI News.

Transported to Jail with Bail Set

She is facing charges for robbery. She was taken to the Kennebec County Jail with her bail set at $2,500.

Investigation Remains Open

Police said there was no threat to the community while officers looked for the suspect. The case is an ongoing investigation. Updates will be posted to social media when more information is released.

