Police Chase Ends in Standoff and Surrender

A police chase in Clinton, Maine on Thursday led to a standoff with police that lasted for several hours before the suspect surrendered.

Police were seeking 40-year-old Joshua Elliot of Clinton for felony warrants of theft and burglary out of Piscataquis County.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., Clinton Police attempted to pull over Elliot's truck on I-95 in Fairfield. The pursuit continued for about 30 minutes. Police were able to deploy spike mats which incapacitated the vehicle.

State Police say Elliot remained in his truck and was believed to be armed with a handgun. He made statements that he wanted to be killed by police.

Maine State Police Tactical Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded. After several hours, Mr. Elliot surrendered peacefully to police and was taken into custody.

He is being evaluated at Maine General. State Police say the firearm turned out to be a pellet gun.