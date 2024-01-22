Meth & Cocaine Seized in Maine after Person Given Narcan

Police seized a large quantity of meth and cocaine after responding to a residence in Clinton where an unconscious person was given Narcan.

Person Overdosing Revived with Narcan

The Clinton Police Department said officers and personnel from the Clinton Fire Rescue used Narcan and revived a person who had overdosed.

Large Amount of Illegal Drugs Seized

Law enforcement investigated the scene and confiscated 59.1 grams of meth and 55.9 grams of cocaine at the residence.

No Arrests: Police Presence Related to Medical Call

“Due to the police presence being related to a medical call, the drugs were confiscated but we were unable to charge anyone with the criminal drug activity,” said the Clinton Police Department.

