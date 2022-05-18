From Polk to Trump: 18 Presidents Who Have Visited Maine While in Office

If you are like me, then you just can't get enough of Maine's history. It's always fascinating to find out new tidbits of info that intrigue us.

Presidential Visit in Maine

One of those tidbits hit me recently when I came across an old article from News Center Maine. The story was from 2020, and based around a political campaign stop for then-President Donald Trump in Guilford. The article went into the numerous Maine visits, vacations, campaign stops, town halls, and speeches that sitting presidents have had in Maine.

I must say, the list is pretty impressive. According to this article and maineaencyclopedia.com, 18 presidents have spent some sort of time in Maine during their actual time in office. That's 42% of all presidents since Maine became a state in 1820.

The first recorded visit was from James K. Polk, who came in 184, and the last was Donald Trump, who campaigned in Maine for reelection back in 2020. While there are some glaring omissions, like Abraham Lincoln and Ronald Reagan, the state can claim both Roosevelts and JFK as visitors.

Walker's Point

Of course, Maine's most famous connection to the White House is a certain "Point" down in Kennebunkport, where two presidents spent significant amounts of time. In fact, the Bush home at Walker's Point is still one of Maine's most popular attractions.

Below is the list of 18 presidents that spent time in Maine during their presidency. While others have visited to campaign or vacation, these 18 are reportedly the only ones to be here while in office. Do you know of another? We would love to hear about it.

A list of Presidential Visits to Maine While in Office Maine has had its fair share of visits from current Presidents over the years. Here is a closer look at many of them. Information comes from News Center Maine and the Maine Encyclopedia