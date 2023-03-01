Maine Man Died after Vehicle Crashed Upside Down in Water

The Clinton Police Department said a man from Clinton died after his vehicle went “off the road and rolled over in the water upside down.”

Vehicle was Upside Down in the Water on Hill Road in Clinton

Officers said the vehicle had been in the water for a while when they arrived on the scene Sunday around 12:15 pm. “The ice had formed around the vehicle and was quite thick.”

First responders from the Fairfield Fire and Rescue cold water rescue could not see if anyone was in the vehicle.

Driver Identified after Vehicle Lifted out of the Water

Some of the ice was cleared and the rescue team along with a Dostie’s heavy wrecker were able to lift it up. Chief Travis Leary was directing the effort.

Police said, “after the vehicle was out of the water by the edge of the road we were able to see that there was a person in the vehicle, unfortunately deceased.”

Sixty-six-year-old Gene Rose from Gustafson Road in Clinton was identified.

Police Looking for Information about the Accident

Officials are investigating the crash and looking for information about Rose and the accident on Sunday. Contact the Waterville Communications Center and ask for Officer Joshua Chouinard.

The Clinton Police said, “We believe this was an accident and don’t believe at this time anyone else was involved, we are just looking for a timeline.”

Maine State Trooper Bronson assisted the Clinton Police.

This story will be updated when more information is released.

