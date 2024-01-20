Maine Man Died in Snowmobile Crash after Hitting Trees
A 69-year-old man died in a snowmobile crash after hitting trees in Franklin County, Maine.
Man Died in Snowmobile Crash
Frank Clifford from Andover “drifted across the center of the trail and then crashed into the woods on the left side of the trail, colliding with several small trees,” said Mark Latti, Communications Director, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife.
Riding Snowmobiles with Friends
Clifford was riding his 2019 Ski Doo 850 Enduro snowmobile with friends on snowmobile trail ITS 89 in Lang TWP when the accident happened on Friday, January 19.
Found Dead at Crash Site
He was found dead near the trees and his snowmobile. Maine Game Wardens and the Rangeley Fire Department responded to the scene.
Wardens: Speed Appears to be a Factor
“The initial investigation indicates that speed appears to be a factor in the crash. Clifford was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash,” said Latti.
Taken to Funeral Home
Clifford was examined by the Maine State medical Examiner at Wiles Funeral Home in Farmington.
Crash Investigation Remains Open
The Maine Warden Service is investigating the crash. Updates will be posted when more information is released.
