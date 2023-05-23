A body recovered from the Sebasticook River on Monday morning has been identified.

Man’s Body Found in River has been Identified

Police said 51-year-old Paul Trask from Clinton had been reported missing since Sunday night. Trask was last seen near the river at the Old Mill Park, according to WABI News.

Maine Warden Service Searched Overnight

The body was found around 7:30 am Monday near the Pleasant Street Bridge in Clinton. The Maine Warden Service searched the area overnight. Police said the death does not look suspicious. The investigation is ongoing.

