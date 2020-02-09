Three Dead Following Sunday Morning Crash In Clinton

UPDATE (5 PM on 2/9/20)

According to WGME, those killed in the accident were 15 year old Thomas Pofirio, 14 year old Emily Baker, and her 12 year old sister Ashland Baker. The 16 year old driver of the car and 12 year old Naveah Wilson were injured in the crash. They are currently being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

While police continue to investigate, it has been revealed that speed was a factor and that the driver of the vehicle did not have a license.

After hearing of the accident, SAD 49 Superintendent Roberta Hersom posted on the district's Facebook page



Original story follows...

According to the KJ, three people are dead, and two have been injured, as a result of any early Sunday morning accident in Clinton.

The single vehicle accident occurred on Hinckley Road in Clinton at approximately 7 AM this morning (February 9th).

The names and ages of those involved have not been released.

State and local police continue to investigate.

This story will continue to be updated