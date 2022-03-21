Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F (March 14 – 20)

Here are just a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. Summaries are taken from the weekly police log and may be minimally edited for clarity.

Driver Arrested on Two Warrants after Traffic Stop in Caribou

Trooper Desrosier stopped a vehicle for speeding in Caribou. The operator had two sets of bail conditions and two active warrants for his arrest stemming from a domestic violence incident. Trooper Desrosier placed the man under arrest and transported him to Caribou PD where he was released on bail.

State Police Break up Confrontation at Masardis Mill

On March 14, Sgt. Haines and Trooper Saucier responded to the Masardis Mill for a report of a man standing on the hood of a truck trying to start a fight with another man when he left work. Troopers determined the caller had gotten into a verbal altercation the previous evening with the suspect’s girlfriend at the Family Dollar in Ashland and the man came to the mill to settle the score. The suspect, his girlfriend and passenger had all been drinking and were under suspension and had to call for a licensed driver to come drive them home. The three were given trespass warnings for the Masardis Mill property and warned for harassment.

High Speed Chase in Caribou Ends in Crash

On March 15, Trooper Desrosier attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation in Caribou. The roadway was in poor condition, so it was taking Trooper Desrosier some time to catch up to the vehicle. Trooper Desrosier called Caribou PD and asked them to be on the lookout for the vehicle and stop them for him. An officer from Caribou PD located the vehicle which was traveling at a high rate of speed. The vehicle made contact with the Caribou PD cruiser and crashed into the ditch. The Caribou officer placed the driver under arrest. Trooper Desrosier responded to the scene and investigated the crash. Trooper Desrosier spoke with one of the males who advised that he was driving when Trooper Desrosier met them. They exchanged drivers and the other male did not want to stop. Both operators’ licenses were under suspension.

Driver with Unpaid Tolls Pulled Over in Oakfield

On March 18, Trooper Rider conducted a traffic stop in Oakfield and learned that the vehicle’s registration was currently suspended for not paying tolls. Trooper Rider removed the plates from the vehicle and had it towed. The owner of the vehicle was issued a summons for the suspended registration.

Driver Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Houlton

On March 18, Trooper Rider conducted a traffic stop in Houlton. The operator’s licensed was under suspension. Trooper Rider issued the operator a summons for operating after suspension. The operator also had an active warrant for his arrest. Trooper Rider placed the man under arrest and transported him to the State Police barracks in Houlton where he met the bail commissioner and was released on bail.

Woman Summonsed After Trooper Pulls Over Car in Mars Hill

March 20, Trooper Cotton was conducting traffic enforcement on Route 1 in Mars Hill when he stopped a local woman for not having an inspection sticker. Trooper Cotton also identified two male passengers. One passenger had a non-extraditable warrant out of Massachusetts for Assault. The female operator had a suspended driver’s license for failing to pay fines. Trooper Cotton issued the female a VSAC for OAS and a licensed passenger drove the vehicle from the scene.

Slippery Road Led To Tractor Trailer Crash in Mars Hill

On March 19, Maine State Police responded to a crash on Route 1A in Mars Hill. A tractor-trailer skidded on the snow-covered road and flipped onto its side, spilling its contents. The driver was not injured. Brewers Service, BKB Construction, M.E. Grass & Sons, Mars Hill Fire Department and Central Aroostook Ambulance assisted at the scene. The scene was cleared and the road was reopened within a couple of hours.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris.

