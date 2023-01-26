The Maine State Police Troop F is trying to identify the individuals in the photos related to an ongoing investigation in southern Aroostook County.

Maine State Police Facebook

Contact the Maine State Police if You can Identify the Subjects

If you know or recognize the subjects, you are asked to contact Trooper Bernard at the Maine State Police Barracks at 1 Darcie Drive, Suite 202, Houlton, ME. 04730. Call directly at )207) 532-5400 or call Aroostook County Crime Stoppers at 1 800-638-8477.

No additional information was released at this time.

More Information about the Maine State Police

Follow the Maine State Police on their Facebook page. It is updated often and has important and timely info for Aroostook County, the region and the state. Learn more about Maine State Police Troop F on their homepage.

Get our free mobile app

News Updates and Free App Downloads

This news story will be updated when more information is made available and released to the public. Download the app for free to get breaking news sent directory to your smart devices.

ALSO READ: Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Jan. 16-22

READ MORE: When Will Maine See the $450 Winter Energy Relief Checks?

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)