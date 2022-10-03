Here are a few of the incidents Troop F of the Maine State Police responded to during the week of September 26th through October 2nd. Summaries may be minimally edited.

Man arrested for possession of meth and trespassing in Mars Hill

On September 30th, Sgt. Clark and Trooper Rider responded to an address in Mars Hill for a report of a man fighting with his brother and destroying his house. After an investigation, the man was trespassed from the property. Later that evening, the man returned to the address and began causing more problems. He was arrested by Sgt. Clark for trespassing and for possession of methamphetamines. The man was bailed from the Houlton Barracks and was transported back to Presque Isle.

Police recover stolen property after burglary in Perham

On September 26th, Trooper Rider responded to an address in Perham for a burglary. During his investigation, Trooper Rider was shown a picture of two men loading the suspected property. Trooper Roy assisted Trooper Rider and went to the suspects’ home in Limestone and immediately observed some of the stolen property. He confronted the two suspects and the first admitted to taking the tools from the home in Perham. The second suspect stated it was his fault and he asked the first man to help him get the items. A Forest Ranger assisted Trooper Roy with recovering all the stolen items and transporting them to Caribou PD. The first suspect was issued a criminal summons for criminal conspiracy and the second suspect for receiving stolen property. Trooper Rider later summonsed the homeowner where the property was being held for receiving stolen property.

Recruitment day in Ashland

On September 28th, Trooper Roy was invited to Ashland High School where he spoke to the senior class about becoming a Maine State Trooper, the hiring process, job benefits, and other aspects of the department. Trooper Roy also gave the students a tour of his cruiser showing some of the equipment used daily while on patrol.

Recruitment day in Houlton

On September 30th, Cpl. Quint spent the day at the Houlton Armory, talking to high school students from three area schools about being a Maine State Trooper, the hiring process, and all the department has to offer. The students asked a variety of insightful questions, and some had serious interest in becoming a Trooper.

Man arrested in Perham on outstanding ATF warrant

While working an unrelated incident in Perham on September 26th, Trooper Rider was made aware of information from ATF regarding them looking for a man, who may be in Perham, and they have a warrant for him. While driving through Perham, Trooper Rider observed the man in a private driveway and confronted him. The man was cooperative and was arrested without incident. Lt. Harris was also there and assisted with the arrest. The man was transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton and picked up later by ATF Special Agents.

Woman who called police to report theft arrested in Woodland

On September 27th, Cpl. Kilcollins responded to Woodland for the report of someone trying to steal a vehicle. A woman had called 911 reporting that two men were trying to steal her friend’s vehicle. When Cpl. Kilcollins arrived on scene the two men had already left, and the vehicle was still in the driveway. After a warrant check was conducted on the female caller, it was found that she had two active warrants and was on several sets of bail. One of the warrants was a no bail warrant for a bail violation. The woman was placed under arrest and transported to the Aroostook County Jail without incident.

Specialty team (K-9) training

On September 26th, Trooper Levesque and K-9 Rocco completed their second week of K-9 drug detection school at the Maine Criminal Justice Acadwemy.

Man charged with violating bail conditions, OAS in Caribou

One September 28th, Trooper Martin was traveling southbound on Route 1 in Caribou when he met a vehicle with no plate lights. Trooper Martin turned around and the vehicle then pulled into a driveway. The operator of the vehicle quickly exited the vehicle and started walking towards the house. Trooper Martin advised the operator to stop and walk towards him. The male operator did as Trooper Martin said. Trooper Martin ran the man’s license and it came back that his license was suspended. Trooper Martin charged the male with Operating After Suspension and Violation of Conditional Release because the man was also out on bail.

Second man charged with violating bail conditions, OAS in Limestone

On September 30th, Trooper Martin was traveling northbound on Route 1A in Limestone when a vehicle met him, traveling at a high rate of speed. Trooper Martin turned around and pulled the vehicle over. Trooper Martin did a license check on the male driver. The male driver’s license came back as suspended because of an Administrative Operating Under the Influence charge. The male was charged with Operating After Suspension and Violation of Conditional Release because the male was also on bail.

Man charged with driving to endanger on I-95 in Smyrna

On September 27th, Trooper Cotton was traveling to a complaint on Interstate 95 when he encountered a vehicle operating erratically. Trooper Cotton stopped the vehicle on suspicion the operator was under the influence. Trooper Cotton put the man through field sobriety which he failed. Trooper Cotton transported the man to the Aroostook County Jail for an Intoxilyzer test with a test result under the legal limit. The man was also on medications which combined with alcohol, can cause drowsiness. He was charged with driving to endanger and traffic violations.

Stacyville man issued criminal trespass

On September 27th, Trooper Saucier received a call from a business in Sherman advising there was a male subject at the store who had been trespassed from the location. The male subject was gone when Trooper Saucier arrived but was later found at his residence. Trooper Saucier issued the Stacyville man a summons for Criminal Trespass.

Police investigate after Mars Hill man wires nearly $50,000 to scammers

On September 28th, Cpl. Casavant responded to a Mars Hill residence after a male called to report he had been scammed into sending a wire transfer of $49,500. Cpl. Casavant met with the victim who advised he received an email reference to an invoice for anti-virus software. When the man called the number on the invoice, the person on the phone advised the victim to fill out a form for the $500 charge to be taken away. Once the victim did, the suspect advised he had accidentally put $50,000. Arrangements were made for the victim to wire $49,500 back to the company to make up the difference, which he did. The victim went back to his bank once he realized it was a scam and the bank flagged the transaction, and his accounts were frozen. The investigation is ongoing.

Traffic stop in Presque Isle results in charges

On October 1st, Trooper Martin was traveling on the Parkhurst Siding Road in Presque Isle when he pulled a vehicle over for a traffic infraction. Trooper Martin ran a license check on the male operator to find his license was suspended. Trooper Martin charged the male with Operating After Suspension.

Trooper attends child advocacy training

On September 29th, Trooper Cotton attended training at the Child Advocacy Center in Fort Fairfield. The training was designed to give first responders an overview on proper questions to ask a juvenile in the preliminary stages of a sexual assault investigation in order to schedule the victim for a CAC interview.

Driver charged with registration violation in Houlton

On September 30th, Trooper Cotton was traveling on the Ludlow Road in Houlton when he observed an operator driving suspiciously after seeing Trooper Cotton and noted the operator was not wearing a seatbelt and initiated a stop. Trooper Cotton learned the out-of-state registration plates did not belong on that vehicle. The operator recently moved to Maine and had gotten his Maine license earlier that day. Trooper Cotton towed the vehicle and charged the operator for the registration violation. Trooper Cotton issued the man a warning for the seatbelt violation.

Wade woman arrested for tampering with witness

On September 30th, Trooper Curtin assisted Fort Fairfield Police Department with a warrant arrest at a residence in Wade. Fort Fairfield PD had been investigating a Tampering with Witness/Victim case in their town and a warrant had been issued for one of the suspects. Trooper Curtin went with the PD and arrested the Wade woman without incident. She was transported by Fort Fairfield PD to Presque Isle where she was able to make bail.

Traffic stop in Houlton leads to criminal summons, warnings

On October 2nd, Cpl. Quint was conducting a traffic stop when a vehicle drove past him and then appeared to accelerate rapidly. After clearing that stop, Cpl. Quint found the vehicle in Houlton, saw it was not registered and was operating with an amplified exhaust. A traffic stop was conducted and after an investigation, it was found the registration to the vehicle was suspended for not paying tolls. The driver admitted to knowing his registration was suspended. He was issued a criminal summons for the violation and issued a warning for expired inspection, expired registration, and for operating with amplified exhaust.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris, who provided the information above.