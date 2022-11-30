Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – November 21-27

Here is a summary of some of the activity of Troop F of the Maine State Police as reported during the week of November 21st, 2022.

Driver issued criminal summons in Fort Kent for falsely attached plates

On November 24th, Trooper Desrosier was driving through Fort Kent and observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. He stopped the vehicle and after an investigation found the registration plates were falsely attached. The driver was issued a criminal summons for the violation and the vehicle was towed from the roadway.

Man charged in Frenchville for driving without a license

On November 24th, Trooper Desrosier was parked in Frenchville and observed a vehicle driving towards Fort Kent and recognized the driver. Suspecting he did not have a valid driver’s license, Trooper Desrosier contacted the RCC dispatcher, requested a license query, and found the man has a revoked driver’s license. The vehicle was stopped and the driver was issued a criminal summons for OAR and arranged to have a licensed driver come get him and his vehicle.

Traffic stop in Presque Isle leads to criminal summons

On November 23rd, Trooper Roy was conducting traffic enforcement in Presque Isle and observed a vehicle pulling a trailer; the trailer did not have functional lights. A traffic stop was initiated and after an investigation, it was found the driver had a suspended driver’s license. Trooper Roy issued the man a criminal summons for OAS and a traffic warning for not having working lights on the trailer. A licensed driver came and got the man and his vehicle.

Troop F members recertified to operate TASERS

On November 21 & 22, Trooper Castonguay and Trooper Rider conducted TASER recertification for members of Troop F, at the Army National Guard facility in Presque Isle and at the State Police Barracks in Houlton.

State Police detain man who shot deer from vehicle in Crystal

On November 24th, Trooper Castonguay was driving in Crystal when he observed a man shoot a deer from his pickup on the public way. Trooper Castonguay stopped to speak with the man, identified him, and called for a Game Warden to address the issue. It is unlawful in Maine to shoot or have a loaded firearm while in a motor vehicle.

Woman charged with OUI after going off road in Presque Isle

On November 25th, Corporal Kilcollins was driving in Presque Isle when he noticed a vehicle in the ditch. Cpl. Kilcollins stopped to check on the occupants. He walked up to the driver’s window and asked the female driver to roll the window down. Cpl. Kilcollins put the female driver through standardized field sobriety tests and she was placed under arrest and transported to the Presque Isle Police Department for an intoxilyzer test. The woman was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and later bailed and released.

Man charged with OUI after crashing vehicle in Mars Hill

On November 26th, Corporal Kilcollins was called to a crash on Route 1A in Mars Hill. When he arrived on scene, he observed a vehicle that was in the bushes. Cpl. Kilcollins spoke with the male driver who was standing on the side of the roadway. Based on the crash and the smell of intoxicants Cpl. Kilcollins put the male through standardized field sobriety tests after which, the male was placed under arrest and transported to Presque Isle Police Department for an intoxilyzer test. The male was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol and later bailed and released.

State Troopers participate in Thanksgiving Day tradition in Patten

Every year, Jonathan Ellis, owner of Ellis Family Market in Patten and his employees team up with the Maine State Police to deliver Thanksgiving Day baskets donated by his store to needy families in the northern Penobscot /southern Aroostook County areas. This year, Jon donated a total of 40 baskets to area families. On Wednesday, Trooper Timmy Saucier and Trooper Laney Merchant assisted with the deliveries.

Man arrested in Sherman on outstanding warrant

On November 23rd, Trooper Saucier arrested a Stacyville man on an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear on charges of OUI, leaving the scene of an accident, and violation of conditional release. Trooper Saucier located the man at a local gas station and transported him to the Troop F barracks where he later made bail. He is due to appear in Houlton District Court in January.

Hamlin woman reports theft of $10,000 from bank account

On November 23rd, Trooper Curtin began investigating a theft complaint in Hamlin. The victim called to report that her bank account information was compromised when she wire-transferred money for rent to her landlord overseas. The woman reported that unauthorized transactions totaling $10,000 had been withdrawn from her checking account. Trooper Curtin is working with the District Attorney’s Office to further this investigation. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Chapman woman reports money stolen from her home

On November 23rd, a woman called to report cash stolen from her residence in Chapman. Trooper Curtin began investigating the complaint and learned the female victim discovered the large amount of cash missing after she had a social gathering at her house. The investigation is ongoing.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris, who provided the information above.

