Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Sept. 12-18

Here are some of the incidents responded to by Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of September 12th through the 18th. Summaries may be minimally edited.

ATV driver issued criminal summons in Frenchville

On September 12th, Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville when he noticed an ATV driving in the middle of the roadway. He recognized the driver and when the ATV operator saw Trooper Desrosier, he turned down a field road and disappeared. Trooper Desrosier and two local Game Wardens tried to locate the ATV but were unsuccessful. On 9/18/2022, Trooper Desrosier located the man and issued him a criminal summons for Operating After Revocation and for Violating his Conditions of Release. The man signed both summonses without incident.

Man arrested in Oakfield for sex offender violation

On September 14th, while investigating a sperate incident, Trooper Rider was speaking with a man and discovered he had a warrant for his arrest due to a sex offender registry violation. The man admitted to knowing about the warrant. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Aroostook County Jail in Houlton.

Two men charged with theft of golf cart from Limestone residence

On September 14th, Trooper Roy began investigating the theft of a golf cart from a campground in Limestone. A witness found the golf cart at a home in Limestone. The golf cart was painted, altered, and destroyed as a means of changing its appearance. Through interviews, Trooper Roy learned that a Limestone man lied about owning the golf cart to his accomplice, a Fort Fairfield man. The Limestone male asked the Fort Fairfield man to take the golf cart from the victim’s camp and drive it to where it was recovered. The Limestone man instructed his accomplice to spray paint the golf cart after they stole it. The Fort Fairfield man ultimately painted and destroyed the golf cart. Both men had several prior criminal convictions for thefts related charges, which aggravated the charges in this case. The Fort Fairfield man was also out on bail and violated his bail conditions by committing another crime. Trooper Roy summonsed and charged the Fort Fairfield man with felony Theft by Unauthorized Use, Criminal Mischief and Violation of his Conditions of Release. Trooper Roy arrested the Limestone man on charges of Criminal Conspiracy, felony Theft by Unauthorized Taking or Transfer, and Falsification of Evidence. Both men are scheduled to appear in Caribou District Court in December.

Man arrested in Mars Hill/Blaine area for driving with suspended license

On September 17th, Trooper Roy was driving through a parking lot in Mars Hill and noticed a truck that had an expired registration. Trooper Roy waited for the driver of the truck to come out of the store. He observed a man drive the truck through the parking lot and stop at the local gas station. While conducting an unrelated traffic stop, Trooper Roy observed the truck he was watching leave the gas station and appeared to be taking side streets to avoid him. Trooper Roy tried to stop the truck, but it pulled into a private driveway. The driver refused to identify himself at first but later gave his name and date of birth. Trooper Roy conducted a computer query and discovered the man had a suspended driver’s license. The man was arrested for OAS and brought to Presque Isle PD where he posted bail. He was also issued a traffic summons for the expired registration.

Traffic stop in Oakfield results in criminal summons

On September 19th, Trooper Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Oakfield when he observed a vehicle with blue-colored headlights and illegal window tint. After conducting a traffic stop and investigation, it was found the driver did not have a driver’s license. The man was issued a criminal summons for operating without a license. He was issued several warnings for multiple traffic offenses. The passenger in the vehicle had a valid license and agreed to drive the vehicle.

Troop F specialty team trained in new camera systems

Corporal Kilcollins and Trooper Martin attended a weeklong ERT class in Bangor. The class was about how to use the newly upgraded camera systems the team has received.

Lost purse found along Route 1 in Littleton

On September 14th, a worker from Maine DOT found a purse on the side of Route 1 in Littleton. The DOT worker advised they looked in the purse to see if they could find the owner. According to the license in the wallet it was not far from the owner’s house. The DOT worker advised they tried to contact the female but was not able to. Later the night Trooper Barnard went to the address and contacted the female. The purse was given back to its rightful owner.

Pickup truck stolen in Limestone

On September 15th, Cpl. Casavant received a call reference to a stolen motor vehicle in Limestone. The caller advised the vehicle had been taken some time in the past week. The caller was in the process of restoring the pickup truck and had found a buyer. When he went to where the vehicle was being stored, it was gone. The investigation is ongoing.

Oakfield man summonsed after being stopped at checkpoint on I-95

On September 16th, US Border Patrol was doing an immigration checkpoint on Interstate 95 in Sherman when they came in contact with a driver who was under suspension and had falsely attached license plates. Trooper Saucier responded to the checkpoint and issued the Oakfield man a summons for OAS as well as Illegal Attachment of Plates. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Houlton Woman charged with OUI of drugs, arrested on 2 warrants

On September 16th, Trooper Saucier responded to the US Border Patrol checkpoint in Sherman after a woman almost struck one of the agents as she was approaching the area. The woman was acting irrationally during their investigation. Trooper Saucier conducted field sobriety tests on the woman which she failed. She was placed under arrest on two warrants and transported to East Millinocket PD. As a result of Trooper Saucier’s investigation, the Houlton woman was also charged with OUI Drugs.

State Police investigate burglary at vacant home in Hamlin

On September 16th, Cpl. Casavant responded to a vacant Hamlin residence after a neighbor called to report he believed someone was inside. Cpl. Casavant checked, and nobody was still inside. However, it appeared there were at least two suspects who had been inside and were in the process of cutting copper when the neighbor had pulled into the driveway and checked the exterior of the house with a flashlight. After the neighbor left, it is believed the suspects fled the home. Physical evidence was collected at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Stacyville man issued multiple warnings for harassing customers at local businesses

On September 17th, Trooper Saucier received a call direct from a restaurant in Oakfield advising a man was harassing customers inside. Trooper Saucier responded and issued the Stacyville man a Criminal Trespass notice not to return to the establishment. The man has been issued trespass warnings for multiple businesses due to his behavior.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris, who provided the information above.