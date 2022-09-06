Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F – Aug. 29-Sept. 4

Here are the latest incidents reported by Troop F of the Maine State Police, covering the last few days of August and the first few days of September. Items may be minimally edited.

Driver using cell phone led to three-vehicle crash in Saint Agatha

On Sunday, September 4th, Trooper Desrosier responded to a three-vehicle crash in Saint Agatha. A man was driving and using his cellular phone. He crossed the centerline and into oncoming traffic. He struck one car head-on, causing [the woman who was driving] to hit another vehicle driving in the opposite direction. The drivers had minor injuries, but no one was seriously hurt. The man using his phone was issued a summons for the violation.

Woman arrested for OUI in Hodgdon

On September 1st, Trooper Castonguay stopped a vehicle in Hodgdon for a traffic infraction. Further investigation and Field Sobriety Testing revealed the driver was impaired with liquor. Trooper Castonguay arrested the woman and brought her to the Aroostook County Jail for a breath test. After the test, the woman was able to post bail for OUI and was released.

Fire destroys truck in Ludlow

On September 2nd, Trooper Castonguay responded to a vehicle fire in Ludlow. The truck was hauling garbage and debris in the bed, and something caught fire while it was driving. The fire quickly engrossed the entire vehicle. The occupants of the truck were able to get stopped and exit the vehicle without injury. The truck was a total loss.

Speaking engagement in Easton

On September 1st, Sgt. Fuller conducted TIMS (Traffic Incident Management) training in Easton for the Easton Fire Department.

Theft investigation in Saint Agatha

On August 29th, Trooper Curtin received a theft complaint from a resident in Saint Agatha. The victim advised she had a large pile of scrap metal that was supposed to be picked up at her house. Before that person could pick it up, someone else came and took the metal without her permission. Trooper Curtin developed a suspect and located the metal at his residence. After meeting with him as well as the victim, they both agreed to handle it civilly and the victim did not want to pursue charges against the man.

State Trooper investigates theft in Van Buren

On August 29th, Trooper Curtin received a theft complaint from a resident in Van Buren. The victim advised a package had been delivered from UPS and someone stole the package before she could get it. Trooper Curtin reviewed surveillance footage at the Van Buren Housing Authority and was able to develop a suspect. Trooper Curtin met with the suspect who admitted to taking the package and agreed to give it back. The victim declined to press charges.

Active shooter training at southern Aroostook school

On August 29th, Sgt. Haines taught a block of ALICE (Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate) Training at Hodgdon High School.

Trooper attends candlelight vigil in Frenchville

On September 3rd, Trooper Curtin attended a candlelight vigil for overdose victims at a local park in Frenchville. Trooper Curtin spoke with several community members about the drug epidemic and offered them support.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris, who provided the information above.

