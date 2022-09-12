Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – Sept. 5-11

Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police during the week of September 5th through the 11th. Summaries may be minimally edited.

Suspect summonsed in theft of lumber in Woodland

On September 5th, Trooper Roy investigated a theft of lumber at a residence/farm in Woodland. Trooper Roy received anonymous information regarding the theft and the offender. After speaking with the property owner, he got a description of the stolen lumber, and investigated. Trooper Roy was able to locate the wood, interview the offender, and issued him a criminal summons for the crime. The lumber was returned to its owner.

Caribou traffic stop results in criminal summons and bail violation

On September 6th, Trooper Roy was driving through Caribou and observed a vehicle commit a traffic infraction. Upon stopping the car and investigating, it was determined the driver had a suspended driver’s license and was on bail with a curfew. The man also admitted to knowing the vehicle was not safe to be on the roadway due to worn and missing components. Trooper Roy issued the man a criminal summons for OAS and VCR, and a traffic summons for operating a defective motor vehicle, failing to stop at a stop sign, and not having an inspection certificate. The man was issued a warning for being in violation of his curfew.

Vehicle pulled over in Patten had fraudulent inspection sticker

On September 6th, Trooper Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in Patten and observed a vehicle with defective equipment. After stopping the vehicle and investigating, it was found the man had an expired driver’s license far over 90 days. Trooper Castonguay also suspected the 2022/2023 inspection certificate attached to the vehicle was fraudulent. Upon further examination, it was discovered the sticker belonged to a different vehicle. The sticker was removed, and the driver was issued a criminal summons for operating with an expired driver’s license over 90 days and a criminal summons for displaying a fictitious inspection certificate.

Pickup stolen from paving business in Merrill

On September 9th, Trooper Barnard responded to the report of a vehicle theft in Merrill. An employee from Northeast Paving called in to report one of their pickups were missing. The truck had been taken from their asphalt plant in Smyrna. The employee advised using GPS on the truck he was able to track it to a field in Merrill. Trooper Barnard responded to the field and the stolen truck was located towards the back of the field. At this time, it is unknown who took the pickup. This is an ongoing investigation.

Police arrest man in Grand Isle on charges related to child pornography

On September 8th, Troop F received information reference to a man who was possibly hiding out in Grand Isle, who had four active warrants. One of the warrants the male was wanted on was for dissemination/ possession of sexually explicit materials of a minor. Trooper Martin and Deputies from the Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office checked an address for the male. Trooper Martin and Deputies located the male and placed him under arrest without incident on the four warrants. The male was able to make bail, so Trooper Martin transported him to Caribou where they met with a bail commissioner. The male was bailed and was given a new court date for the charges.

Trooper responds to disturbance at store in Sherman

On September 5th, Trooper Saucier received a complaint from a local business in Sherman advising a male subject was acting inappropriately while at the store. They requested Trooper Saucier serve the man a trespass notice. Trooper Saucier met with the Stacyville man and served him a Criminal Trespass notice.

Stacyville man faces charges after doing burnouts with his vehicle

On September 5th, Trooper Saucier received a complaint of a vehicle doing burnouts in Sherman. He located and stopped the vehicle for an expired registration and vehicle defects. Trooper Saucier found alcohol in the vehicle and as a result charged the Stacyville man with Illegal Transportation of Liquor as well as no insurance.

Limestone woman served notice after disturbance at local store

On September 6th, Cpl. Casavant received a call from a local business in Limestone advising a female had been in the store causing a disturbance. They requested the female be served a trespass notice. Cpl. Casavant met with the 45-year-old Limestone woman and served her the notice without incident.

Sherman man charged with attaching false plates

On September 6th, Trooper Saucier was monitoring traffic in Sherman when he stopped a vehicle for multiple defects. As a result of the stop, Trooper Saucier arrested the operator, a 44-year-old Sherman man for Operating after Revocation (3 priors). Trooper Saucier also charged him with Attaching False Plates. The man was transported to East Millinocket PD where he made bail.

Ludlow man arrested following crash in Mars Hill

On September 9th, Trooper Cotton and Sgt. Haines responded to a motor vehicle crash on Fort Street in Mars Hill. As a result of Trooper Cotton’s investigation, he arrested and charged a 24-year-old Ludlow man for OUI. The man was taken to Aroostook County Jail after being confrontational during the majority of the investigation.

State Police investigating theft in Perham

On September 11th, Cpl. Casavant received a theft report from a man in Woodland. He said he spent the night at a friend’s house in Perham the night before and when he woke up, he found someone had gone into his truck and stolen several items. The investigation is ongoing.

Troop F members attend 9/11 observance

On September 11th, Sgt. Haines and Trooper Sylvia attended a 9/11 memorial service at Memorial Park in Houlton.

Trooper investigates alleged theft at Limestone store

On September 11th, Cpl. Casavant responded to a grocery store in Limestone in reference to a theft. The employee advised a man and woman came into the store and attempted to purchase several items including cigarettes and a lighter. The woman left the store with the cigarettes and the lighter while the man stayed to pay for the rest of the items. When the man realized he did not bring his reusable bags with him, he told the employee he would go get them outside and come back. The man never came back to the store leading the employee to believe they were trying to steal cigarettes and the lighter. The employee did not know who the subjects were, and they arrived on foot. The investigation is ongoing.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris, who provided the information above.

