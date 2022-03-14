Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F (March 1 – 14)

Here are a few of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police in the first half of March. Summaries are taken from the weekly police log and may be minimally edited for clarity.

Late Night Noise Disturbance in Easton

On March 10, Trooper Roy received a complaint of gunshots near a trailer park in Easton. Trooper Roy spoke with the complainant and got a location of where the shots were coming from. The trooper spoke with a resident in the area and learned that he was target practicing. Trooper Roy was shown the area of the target and deemed that it was safe. The homeowner apologized for shooting at that time of night.

Troop F Joins Washington County Homicide Investigation

On March 10, Trooper Kilcollins was called to assist as an ERT (Emergency Response Team) member with a homicide investigation in the town of Princeton. More Details Here

Trooper Assists EMTs in Westfield

On March 11, Trooper Rider assisted an ambulance crew with lifting a patient who had fallen and couldn’t get back up on their own.

Friends Don’t Let Friends Drive Drunk in Island Falls

On March 13, Trooper Barnard responded to a local campground in Island Falls when it was reported that a man who was intoxicated was trying to leave in a vehicle. Trooper Barnard met with the man and determined that he had been there with a group of friends and wanted to leave. The man’s friends took his keys so he could not drive. It was clear the man had too much to drink to operate a motor vehicle. Trooper Barnard learned that the man’s wife was on her way to pick him up. Trooper Barnard gave the man a ride to meet his wife, so she did not have to drive all the way to Island Falls.

Woman Wanted for Manslaughter Arrested in Linneus

On March 3, Trooper Rider and Trooper Castonguay received information from Detective Bell of a wanted subject who had an active warrant for manslaughter with a $15,000 dollar bail in the town of Linneus. Trooper Rider and Trooper Castonguay located the subject and placed her under arrest. Trooper Rider with the assistance of Troop E transported the woman to Penobscot County Jail without incident.

Suspicious Incident at Island Falls Business

Trooper Castonguay was called out to a business in Island Falls for a report that the front door was open and there was a light on in the back room. Trooper Castonguay arrived on scene and found that the front door was open and the key to the deadbolt was in the lock. Trooper Castonguay cleared the residence and did not find anything suspicious. Attempts were made to contact the owner but were unsuccessful. Trooper Castonguay secured the business for the night. Contact with the owner was made later that day.

Man Hiding at Camp on Big Machias Lake Arrested on Outstanding Warrants

On March 4, Sgt. Haines and Trooper Mahon arrested a 60-year-old Hancock County man on several warrants after receiving information he was hiding at a camp in the North Maine Woods. On 3-3-22, the Maine Warden Service had received a tip that the man was staying at a family member’s cabin that was 20 miles in from Ashland on the Realty Road. The suspect had an extensive criminal history and the warrants dated back to 2010. On 3-4-22, the Maine Warden Service referred the information to Maine State Police after the owner of the camp called to report the man did not have permission to be at his camp and wanted him removed. The man was taken into custody without incident and transported to Hancock County Jail.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris.

