The Maine State Nordic Skiing Championships are underway at Lonesome Pines in Fort Kent, a two-day meet that opened today with the girls classical race, followed by the boys classical. The championships wrap up tomorrow with both the boys and girls pursuit races.

On the boys side, Alden Reardon (Fort Kent Community High School) captured the overall state title, winning the classical race in 15:25.8 to finish first across all classes. Yarmouth placed second and third overall with Alexander Gordon (16:14.7) and Leif Hellstedt (16:21.9).

Aroostook County had a deep list of finishers, led by Reardon’s win and a strong Class C showing from Fort Fairfield’s Ben Chartier, who placed 12th overall.

On the girls side earlier today, Orono’s Clara White won the overall classical race (17:08.0). County athletes were led by Presque Isle’s Marie Johnston (9th overall) and Caribou’s Emma Graves (10th overall), both in Class B.

County finishers, boys classical (overall place, time, class):

Fort Kent: Alden Reardon (1st, 15:25.8, C), Colin Harvey (32nd, 18:29.5, C), Finley Marquis (36th, 18:40.6, C), Noah Plourde (72nd, 20:24.6, C), Andre Caron (97th, 21:40.8, C)

Fort Fairfield: Ben Chartier (12th, 17:06.7, C)

Presque Isle: Silas Baser (30th, 18:27.9, B), Jacob Bennett (46th, 19:09.6, B), Noah Holland (94th, 21:29.1, B), Alexander Wasson (104th, 22:06.7, B), Valentyn Pickens (117th, 23:48.4, B)

Caribou: Owen Tetlow (37th, 18:43.7, B), Pierce Gorneault (70th, 20:16.3, B), Isaac Brissette (74th, 20:26.4, B), Xander Jamieson (86th, 21:02.1, B), Jack Bechtel (92nd, 21:24.7, B), Gabe Robertson (101st, 21:54.8, B)

Madawaska: Marcus Spahr (64th, 19:55.5, C), Matthew Poiesz (114th, 22:52.2, C), Nolan Pelkey (118th, 24:14.9, C)

Top 3 by class, boys classical:

Class A: Jack Borland (Deering), Clayton Hickey (Falmouth), Daire Woodruff (Brunswick)

Class B: Alexander Gordon (Yarmouth), Leif Hellstedt (Yarmouth), Peter Colianni (Greely)

Class C: Alden Reardon (Fort Kent), Fionn Mattson (Maine Coast Waldorf), Ben Chartier (Fort Fairfield)

