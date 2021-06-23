Madawasaka Fort Kent & Van Buren Grads Earn Scholarship

At completion of the academic year a local bank awarded $6,000 in scholarships to local high school graduates. The six award winners came from three separate high schools in the St. John Valley. These students were selected on a number of criterion with a focus in community service and volunteering.

Norstate Federal Credit Union opened up the scholarship to students from towns in Aroostook County and northern Penobscot County, where they have branch locations. The selection committee looks for student's who put an emphasis on volunteerism and community service. Susan G. Whitehead, CEO and President of Norstate FCU said "Norstate's philosophy of people helping people defines who we are as an organization and as employees."

Other requirements for the scholarship are that students are an active member of the credit union and have been accepted to a two or four year college or university. The applicants submitted a short essay and provided a list of all community and volunteer projects they have worked on. Whitehead also said that "We encourage our employees and their families to give back to the communities in which serve and/or live; it's not unusual for the credit union to encourage their youth to do the same."

Congratulations to the winners and I expect you will be successful in your journey. Let's meet the six well deserving students.

NorState FCU Scholarship Winners

For more information on the scholarship and the credit union you can visit the NorState FCU website and you can follow them on their Facebook page at NorState FCU.

