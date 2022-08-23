Lights Turned On In Washburn; Easton & Fort Kent Teams Sweep Wins

The second full week of countable games in high school soccer began on Monday as more teams get into their regular season schedule. Among the highlights of Monday's action was the turning on of the new lights in Washburn.

Flip the switch on the pitch

A large crowd turned out in Washburn to see the lights turn on the soccer field. Officials with the school began the countdown and at zero the lights came on and soccer began. The Beavers girls’ and boys’ teams were hosting their close rival, the Easton Bears. Washburn and Easton girls went into halftime tied 1-1. The Beavers struck early in the second half taking a lead of 2-1. Easton turned on the offensive pressure and quickly scored three unanswered goals. Easton would go on to win by a score of 4-2.

Strong showing for motivated Bears squad

In the boys’ game the Easton Bears looked like a team poised to make a deep run in the playoffs this year. Touting a quick striking offense and a gritty back line of defense, Easton has several experienced pieces in place to be a top team in Class D north. Owen Sweeney's first half hat trick helped get the Bears out in front of the Beavers. Easton would cruise to a 6-0 win over Washburn.

Panthers travel to the St John Valley

The Central Aroostook Panthers girls’ and boys’ teams traveled to Fort Kent to take on the Warriors. Fort Kent girls-controlled play for much of the game and found the back of the net several times in the first half. The Warriors would come away with a 6-0 win over the Panthers.

As defending Class C north champions, the Fort Kent boys are looking to get back to the title game in November. On Monday they rolled to a 6-0 win over a young Central Aroostook squad.

Up Next

The Easton teams will play the Fort Fairfield Tigers on Friday while the Central Aroostook teams will take on Madawaska. Fort Kent will face the Wisdom/Van Buren cooperative team on Friday evening.