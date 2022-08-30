Katahdin, Easton, Wisdom/Van Buren Teams Win On Tuesday

Mother Nature interferes with Tuesday's games

The weather impacted local high school games on Tuesday forcing a few postponements and ending one game early in the second half. Wednesday's schedule could also be impacted by the rain with plenty of time in the season for makeup games to be played.

Hornets and Cougars play for real

The Ashland Hornets hosted the Katahdin Cougars in Class D North boys soccer action and the first countable game of the year for both teams. Katahdin's squad comes back with experience and looking to be in contention for a top 5 spot when the final heal point standings are released. Ashland is rebuilding the boys program under new head coach, Timmy Tarr.

One and done

Katahdin scored a first half goal with several opportunities for more than they were unable to capitalize on. The Cougars controlled the ball for much of the first half, not allowing Ashland any chances to score. About 2 minutes into the start of the second half, play was halted due to thunder and lightning. The game would be called and Katahdin picked up the 1-0 win. Katahdin will host MSSM on Friday afternoon and Ashland will take on Easton on Thursday.

Other Aroostook County scores

The Easton Bears boys’ team hosted the Southern Aroostook Warriors and the Bears dominated. Easton piled it on in the second half to earn a 10-0 win over the Warriors. Easton is now 4-0 on the season heading into Thursday's game with Ashland. Southern Aroostook will host Central Aroostook on Thursday afternoon. The Wisdom/Van Buren team defeated the Washburn Beavers by a score of 3-1.

In girls' soccer action the Wisdom/Van Buren team handled East Grand by a score of 9-0. The Easton girls’ game with Southern Aroostook was postponed due to the weather conditions.

