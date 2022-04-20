Houlton Softball & Baseball Scrimmages With Katahdin & Hodgdon

Spring is here!

Spring 2022 has been a pleasant surprise for many local high school baseball and softball teams in Aroostook County as many teams are able to play scrimmages ahead of the start of the regular season later this week. Historically, the teams in northern Maine are not able to play scrimmages before the season due to the field conditions. However, this year many teams have traveled downstate and on Wednesday, Houlton hosted a pair of scrimmages. The baseball team took on the Katahdin Cougars and the softball team hosted the Hodgdon Hawks.



Welcome back to the Shires!

The Houlton baseball team is back after having to take last year off due to a lack of numbers. Last year Houlton had 3 players that were on the cooperative team with Southern Aroostook, a team that went to the Class D State final. The Shires have typically been a contender in Class C north over the years, and are looking to get back to the top of the class.

Katahdin vs. Houlton

In the baseball game the Houlton Shires were able to pull out a 3-2 win over the Katahdin Cougars. Katahdin is coming off of a 10-win season and is looking to get back into the playoffs. The Class D contenders are always prepared and play as hard as any team you will see. This scrimmage allowed both coaches to get their pitchers' arms into better game shape in the cold northern Maine spring.

Hodgdon vs. Houlton

The softball game was won by the Shires by a score of 10-6, over the Hodgdon Hawks. Both teams are looking to compete for the regional title in their respective classes. Houlton will be eyeing the Class C north championship, while Hodgdon will be competing for Class D north.

MDI-Presque Isle Softball Exhibition Doubleheaders The MDI Trojans and Presque Isle Wildcats played an exhibition doubleheader on a cloudless beautiful day in Bar Harbor on Monday, April 18th. Both teams open the regular season on Saturday, April 23rd