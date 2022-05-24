Houlton & Fort Kent Split Double-Dip; Graham Throws No-Hitter

Double-Dip in the Shire Town

The Fort Kent Warriors and Houlton Shires were scheduled to play a double-header last Saturday, but the thunderstorms forced officials to postpone it until Tuesday. Instead of playing in Fort Kent, the two teams met in Houlton for a Class C North baseball matchup.

Major Heal Points on the line

Fort Kent and Houlton started the day #4 and #5 in the heal point standings in Class C North with opportunities to move up in the standings before the end of the regular season next week.

Game 1 Graham throws a no-no

Silas Graham took the mound for the hometown Shires in the first game. He helped his own cause in the top of the first inning, driving in a run on a single and then scoring a run of his own when he stole home plate. Graham drove in another run in the second inning, when the Shires would have six runners cross the plate. Collin Moody, Brock Thompson and Bronson Hanning also drove in runs to give Houlton an 8-0 lead after two innings of play.

Houlton would continue to score runs, adding one run in the third inning, three in the fourth inning and one more in the fifth inning. Meanwhile, Graham was dominant on the hill striking out 9 Fort Kent batters on his way to a no-hitter. Kaden Theriault drew a walk in the fourth inning for Fort Kent, the only runner to reach base in game 1. He would come around to score after a steal of second base and a Houlton throwing error. Graham closed out the Warriors in the fifth inning, and Houlton won game one by a score of 13-1.

Game 2

The second game started similar to game 1, as Silas Graham hit a RBI single to give the Shires an early 1-0 lead. Fort Kent would take the lead in the third inning when two runs scored on a throwing error by Houlton. The Shires tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the third inning, scoring on an error by the Warriors.

Back-and-forth

Cody Johnston smacked a triple to right field in the fourth inning to drive in Bronson Hanning, and give Houlton a 3-2 lead. Kaden Carpenter hit a sacrifice ground ball to bring in Johnston and give the Shires a 4-2 lead.

Fort Kent's fifth inning rally

Down two runs going into the final inning, Fort Kent was gifted two runs on a throwing error by Houlton and tied the game at 4-4. Will Roy crossed the plate on a Keegan Cyr single to give Fort Kent a 5-4 lead. Austin Delisle closed out the Shires and was the winning pitcher for Fort Kent. He struck out 6 batters and scattered 5 hits to lead Fort Kent to the 5-4 victory.

On Deck:

Houlton is now 8-3 on the season and is scheduled to host Washington Academy on Memorial Day. Fort Kent is now 9-4 and have two games ahead with Van Buren on Thursday.

