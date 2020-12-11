NorState Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that the annual Hope for the Holidays Food Drive is a go this year, with some pandemic protocols in place. Despite the freezing temperatures and the cold winds blowing outside, local food pantries are counting on this year’s annual food drive of non-perishable items to stock the shelves.

NorState’s Ending Hunger Director Elaine Clavette, when asked about the changes to this year’s food drive, and if pandemic restrictions would impact the quantities, stated, “In 2019, the food drive collected a record setting total, but this year I pray our members, neighbors family & friends rally together to donate much needed food items to any NorState FCU location, and help provide much needed relief to local families and individuals in need, especially this year! You will find collection boxes in our lobbies, and we ask that you wear a mask and social distance when entering to keep us all safe during these trying times.”

“The generosity of the people of Aroostook are what pulls us through tough times. We genuinely care about our friends, neighbors and communities, added Denise Duperre, Executive Marketing Director. The success of the food drive is dependent on the generosity of local people or those who may have ties to the County, I am still optimistic going into this year’s food drive, thinking, if we could accomplish the same totals or close to that of last year, it would be a blessing.”

Co-sponsor Channel X Radio respectively gives much awareness to potential donors and to their listeners, about the progress of the food drive as well as information on where to donate non-perishable goods or monies. “This food drive doesn’t cost the food pantries monies for the request, thanks to our generous sponsor,” added Duperre. I’ve been a strong advocate of this food drive since inception, when it started as just a small local drive, back in 2004.”

Susan G. Whitehead, CEO of NorState FCU states, “Donors can take comfort in the fact that their donation of nonperishable food to the food drive remains local. Thanks to many pantry volunteers who tirelessly work to collect the donations for their respective pantry, added Whitehead. They are the heart and soul of our communities, and truly are unsung heroes.”

Hope for the Holidays Food Drive is ongoing until the end of the year, but the monetary donations will still be accepted year-round as fundraising efforts to end hunger locally is ongoing. If you wish to donate toward the Ending Hunger Campaign, there is still time. Mail your check to NorState FCU, c/o Ending Hunger Campaign, 78 Fox Street, Madawaska, ME 04756 or drop off at your local NorState office. For more information about the Ending Hunger Campaign, call 1-800-804-7555 or send us an email to nfcu@norstatefcu.org All donations received remain local and 100% goes back to the food pantry and the people who need our help during tough times.