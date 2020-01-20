Ending Hunger Campaign Food Drive a Success for Local Pantries

NorState Federal Credit Union is pleased to announce that the annual Hope for the Holidays Food Drive was very successful for area food pantries.

Over 9,000 pounds of non-perishable items were collected to stock the shelves of local food pantries.

Denise Duperre, Norstate Executive Marketing Director, stated she was overwhelmed with people’s generosity towards their neighbors in need. “In part, the success of the food drive is dependent on the generosity of people living here in Aroostook County or who may have ties to the County," adding that the food drive doesn't cost the food pantries a dime.

The food drive gives pantries the opportunity to stock the shelves for the upcoming winter, and all the donated non-perishable food they receive is weighed and reported to the Maine Credit Union League in Westbrook who totals all drives to announce a statewide initiative to end hunger in Maine.

Even though Hope for the Holidays Food Drive has ended for 2019, monetary donations are still being accepted year-round as fundraising efforts to end hunger locally is ongoing. NorState food pantry partners are in St. Agatha/Sinclair, Greater Fort Kent, Madawaska, St. David, Grand Isle, Frenchville, Van Buren, Easton, Fort Fairfield, Presque Isle, Ashland and Eagle Lake.

All donations received remain local and 100% goes back to the food pantries and the neighbors they help during tough times.

You can mail your check to NorState FCU, c/o Ending Hunger Campaign, 78 Fox Street, Madawaska, ME 04756 or drop off at your local NorState office. For more information about the Ending Hunger Campaign, call 1-800-804-7555.