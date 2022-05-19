Hodgdon Beats Southern Aroostook on a Breezy Baseball Day; Recap

Class D North Battle

The Hodgdon Hawks baseball team took the short trip to Dyer Brook on Wednesday to play the Southern Aroostook Warriors. In the first game of the season, the Hawks defeated the Warriors in Hodgdon by a score of 9-1. The two teams are looking to move up in the Class D north heal point standings.

Where we stand

Hodgdon started the day with a record of 4-5 and Southern Aroostook came into the game with a record of 5-3.

Breezy baseball made for an adventurous game

Windy conditions made for a difficult day for fielders as the gusts persisted throughout much of the game. Hodgdon batted around the order in the top of the first inning and scored 5 runs immediately. Southern Aroostook was able to plate one run in the bottom of the inning to bring the score to 5-1.

Rally time

The Hawks would add two runs in the second inning and four runs in the third inning, taking an 11-2 lead going into the bottom of the third. Southern Aroostook took advantage of two miscues by the Hodgdon defense and rallied for five runs in the bottom of the third inning. Hodgdon held a lead of 11-7. Neither team would score in the fourth inning, but Hodgdon would score four runs in the fifth inning to halt the momentum built by the Warriors.

Stats by GameChanger

After scoring a run in the top of the sixth inning, Hodgdon held a 16-7 lead. Southern Aroostook scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth. Hodgdon closed out the Warriors in the seventh and claimed a 16-10 victory. Oisin Gardiner went 4-5 at the plate for Hodgdon, driving in three runs and scoring four times.Troy Hipsley, Josh McGillicuddy, Garrett Estabrook, and TJ Fitzpatrick all had multiple hits for the Hawks. Chris Caswell led the Southern Aroostook offense going 4-5 at the plate and scoring three runs. Hunter Burpee and AJ Lewis drove in two runs apiece for the Warriors.

On Deck:

Southern Aroostook falls to 5-4 and are scheduled to play Katahdin today while Hodgdon is now 5-5 and will next play Central Aroostook.

