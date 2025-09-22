Another busy weekend throughout Northern Maine with some outstanding performances mixed throughout! Here is your weekend roundup:

Girls Soccer – Friday

In a thriller, Fort Kent edged PVHS 3–2. PVHS struck first on a corner from Lila Cummings, but the Warriors answered with goals from Reese Doucette and Madeleine Martin (penalty kick). PVHS tied the match on a strike from Rylee Moulton, before Doucette netted the game-winner for Fort Kent.

Central Aroostook rolled past Easton, 8–0, behind four goals from Maggie Mahan. Stevi Pierce, Hannah Shaw (penalty kick), Lilly Burtt, and Jillian Grass also scored.

Other results:

Dexter 6, Hodgdon 1

Van Buren 6, Southern Aroostook 1

Fort Fairfield 2, Washburn 1

Bangor Christian 5, Wisdom 0

Boys Soccer – Friday

Fort Fairfield powered past Washburn 8–1, highlighted by a hat trick from Cayden Ala plus two goals from Vince Heibel. Lucas Cormier, Fritz Gabo, and Honor Babin also scored. Washburn’s lone tally came from Colt Curtis on a penalty kick.

Other results:

Easton 2, Central Aroostook 0

Southern Aroostook 3, Van Buren 1

Boys Soccer – Saturday

Caribou held off MDI in a back-and-forth battle, 4–3. Owen Corrigan netted a hat trick for the Vikings, with Colby Ouellette adding a goal. MDI answered with strikes from Cameron Graham, Isaac Ellis, and Colin Sullivan. Caribou improves to 3-1-1.

Other results:

Van Buren 2, East Grand 0

Fort Kent 5, George Stevens 4

Presque Isle 4, Hermon 0

Girls Soccer – Saturday

Caribou’s Quinn Corrigan gave the Vikings an early 1–0 lead, but MDI stormed back with five second-half goals to earn a 5–1 win. The Trojans had tallies from Lili Hanf, Claire Danielson, Cedar Nobel Brown, Delilah Damon-Dong, and Rosie Ellis.

Other results:

Ashland 6, Schenck 0

Hermon 5, Presque Isle 1

Cross Country – Friday at UMPI

The Houlton/GHCA Shires shined in an all-County meet at UMPI featuring Fort Kent, Caribou, Presque Isle, and Fort Fairfield.

On the boys’ side, Malachi Witmer claimed his second straight win in 17:21.30, followed closely by teammate James Brady (17:35.90). Brayden Drake (4th), Wyatt Quint (6th), and Nathan Brady (7th) rounded out Houlton’s scoring. The Shires took the team title with just 18 points, ahead of Caribou (44) and Presque Isle (73).

For the girls, Andrea Ross led Houlton with a runner-up finish in 21:17.03. Presque Isle edged Caribou 33–34 in the team standings, with Houlton third at 68.

