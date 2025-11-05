From clutch scorers to course leaders, the Aroostook League has announced its 2025 Fall All-Aroostook teams across soccer, cross country, and golf. Congrats to every athlete recognized for elevating their game—and their teams—this season.

Boys Class B/C Soccer

Caribou: Owen Corrigan, Louis Hebert, Declan Miller, Carsen Richards

Fort Kent: Dominic Cyr, James Lamarre, Will Morneault, Caleb Saucier, Tyler Taggett

Houlton: Cooper Willard

Presque Isle: Griffin Berry, Jackson Greaves, Trenton Mastro, Eli Mosher, Camden O’Donnell

Boys Class D Soccer

Ashland: Gavin Blair, Kaleb Dotson, Zane Zarate

Central Aroostook: Dayton Taylor, Will Whited

Easton: Ashton Bugbee, Raiden Cochran, Mason Pelletier

East Grand: Jacob Lloyd

Fort Fairfield: Cayden Ala, Levi Cole, Joel Cormier, Graedon King, Vincent Heibel, Ethan Walsh

Hodgdon: Michael Fitzpatrick, Joseph Scott

Katahdin: Calvin Richardson, Conor Schmidt, Bradley Swallow

Madawaska: Isaac Beaulieu, Aiden Gagnon, Josh Querze

MSSM: Easton Allen

Southern Aroostook: Bryce Bates, Dillon Bishop

Washburn: Braydon Barnard, Garrett Plourde, Sean Silver

Wisdom: Joel Desjardins, Cayden Hargrove, Sam Tardiff

Van Buren: Gavin Gagnon, Ethan Morin, Alex Violette

Girls Class B/C Soccer

Caribou: Lilly Bell, Quinn Corrigan, Shanya Pelletier

Fort Kent: Reese Doucette, Allie Fournier, Leah Hebert, Maddie Martin, Emlyn Nadeau

Houlton: Amelia Flewelling, Mylee Sylvia, Keitonya Skepple, Reagan Wright

Presque Isle: Peyton Boinske, Emily Collins, McKayla Guerrette, Astra Laughton

Girls Class D Soccer

Ashland: Layla Burby, Emma Doughty, Addison Labelle, Sadie Trams

Central Aroostook: Harleigh Allen, Lilly Burtt, Maggie Mahan, Charlie Pierce, Stevi Pierce

East Grand: Camryn Cowger, Sierra Parker

Easton: Olivia Bate, Mea Lagasse

Fort Fairfield: Adrianna Bridges, Eva Bridges, Chloe White

Hodgdon: Ava Ezell, Raina Ezell

Katahdin: Emily McNally, Mia McNally, Joey Richardson

Madawaska: Ainsley Migneault, Ivy Schmeling

MSSM: Aubrey Ainsworth, Mia Shaw, Elena Wirth

Southern Aroostook: Jazmyn Ellingwood, Hannah McGary

Van Buren: Emily Lapierre, Madelyn Marquis

Washburn: Jaici Rosi-Carney, Brooklyn Thibodeau

Wisdom: Madi Cyr, Ava Lerman

Boys Cross Country

Caribou: Timothy Danse, Pierce Gorneault, Xander Jamieson, Tewolde Stewart, Scott Stubbs

Fort Fairfield: Ben Chartier

Fort Kent: Alden Reardon

Houlton/GHCA: James Brady, Nathan Brady, Braden Drake, Wyatt Quint, Logan Witmer, Malachi Witmer

Presque Isle: Paxton Darrell

Girls Cross Country

Caribou: Isabella Albert, Maggie Bell, Gloria Dionne, Emma Graves

Houlton/GHCA: Andrea Ross

Presque Isle: Jade Clayton, Marie Johnston, Aleah Rideout, Makenna Walsh, Taylor York

Golf

Caribou: Brady Barnes, Carley Pickard

Central Aroostook: Jacon Grass, Grady Kingsbury, Kohen Kinney, Kellen McCrum

Fort Fairfield: Cayden Ala, Graedon King

Fort Kent: Issac Beaulieu, Dasha Danillchav, Mason Pelletier

Hodgdon: James Gaddis, John Gaddis, Daniel Henderson, Joseph Scott

Houlton: Jacob Bushey, Presley Goodwin, Brody Libby, Patrick Marino, Beckett Peabody, Bella White

Presque Isle: Kason Bua, Lane Carmichael, Logan Caron, Patrick Collins, Teddy Donovan, Nick Lavigne, Alice Korzekwa, Wyatt O’Donnell, Liam Orkins

Congratulations to all of these exceptional athletes for their hard work this Fall Season!

Week Nine Athlete of the Week voting is live until Thursday at noon! Click HERE to vote now!