2025 Fall All-Aroostook Teams: Aroostook League Honors the County’s Best
From clutch scorers to course leaders, the Aroostook League has announced its 2025 Fall All-Aroostook teams across soccer, cross country, and golf. Congrats to every athlete recognized for elevating their game—and their teams—this season.
Boys Class B/C Soccer
Caribou: Owen Corrigan, Louis Hebert, Declan Miller, Carsen Richards
Fort Kent: Dominic Cyr, James Lamarre, Will Morneault, Caleb Saucier, Tyler Taggett
Houlton: Cooper Willard
Presque Isle: Griffin Berry, Jackson Greaves, Trenton Mastro, Eli Mosher, Camden O’Donnell
Boys Class D Soccer
Ashland: Gavin Blair, Kaleb Dotson, Zane Zarate
Central Aroostook: Dayton Taylor, Will Whited
Easton: Ashton Bugbee, Raiden Cochran, Mason Pelletier
East Grand: Jacob Lloyd
Fort Fairfield: Cayden Ala, Levi Cole, Joel Cormier, Graedon King, Vincent Heibel, Ethan Walsh
Hodgdon: Michael Fitzpatrick, Joseph Scott
Katahdin: Calvin Richardson, Conor Schmidt, Bradley Swallow
Madawaska: Isaac Beaulieu, Aiden Gagnon, Josh Querze
MSSM: Easton Allen
Southern Aroostook: Bryce Bates, Dillon Bishop
Washburn: Braydon Barnard, Garrett Plourde, Sean Silver
Wisdom: Joel Desjardins, Cayden Hargrove, Sam Tardiff
Van Buren: Gavin Gagnon, Ethan Morin, Alex Violette
Girls Class B/C Soccer
Caribou: Lilly Bell, Quinn Corrigan, Shanya Pelletier
Fort Kent: Reese Doucette, Allie Fournier, Leah Hebert, Maddie Martin, Emlyn Nadeau
Houlton: Amelia Flewelling, Mylee Sylvia, Keitonya Skepple, Reagan Wright
Presque Isle: Peyton Boinske, Emily Collins, McKayla Guerrette, Astra Laughton
Girls Class D Soccer
Ashland: Layla Burby, Emma Doughty, Addison Labelle, Sadie Trams
Central Aroostook: Harleigh Allen, Lilly Burtt, Maggie Mahan, Charlie Pierce, Stevi Pierce
East Grand: Camryn Cowger, Sierra Parker
Easton: Olivia Bate, Mea Lagasse
Fort Fairfield: Adrianna Bridges, Eva Bridges, Chloe White
Hodgdon: Ava Ezell, Raina Ezell
Katahdin: Emily McNally, Mia McNally, Joey Richardson
Madawaska: Ainsley Migneault, Ivy Schmeling
MSSM: Aubrey Ainsworth, Mia Shaw, Elena Wirth
Southern Aroostook: Jazmyn Ellingwood, Hannah McGary
Van Buren: Emily Lapierre, Madelyn Marquis
Washburn: Jaici Rosi-Carney, Brooklyn Thibodeau
Wisdom: Madi Cyr, Ava Lerman
Boys Cross Country
Caribou: Timothy Danse, Pierce Gorneault, Xander Jamieson, Tewolde Stewart, Scott Stubbs
Fort Fairfield: Ben Chartier
Fort Kent: Alden Reardon
Houlton/GHCA: James Brady, Nathan Brady, Braden Drake, Wyatt Quint, Logan Witmer, Malachi Witmer
Presque Isle: Paxton Darrell
Girls Cross Country
Caribou: Isabella Albert, Maggie Bell, Gloria Dionne, Emma Graves
Houlton/GHCA: Andrea Ross
Presque Isle: Jade Clayton, Marie Johnston, Aleah Rideout, Makenna Walsh, Taylor York
Golf
Caribou: Brady Barnes, Carley Pickard
Central Aroostook: Jacon Grass, Grady Kingsbury, Kohen Kinney, Kellen McCrum
Fort Fairfield: Cayden Ala, Graedon King
Fort Kent: Issac Beaulieu, Dasha Danillchav, Mason Pelletier
Hodgdon: James Gaddis, John Gaddis, Daniel Henderson, Joseph Scott
Houlton: Jacob Bushey, Presley Goodwin, Brody Libby, Patrick Marino, Beckett Peabody, Bella White
Presque Isle: Kason Bua, Lane Carmichael, Logan Caron, Patrick Collins, Teddy Donovan, Nick Lavigne, Alice Korzekwa, Wyatt O’Donnell, Liam Orkins
Congratulations to all of these exceptional athletes for their hard work this Fall Season!
Week Nine Athlete of the Week voting is live until Thursday at noon! Click HERE to vote now!