The Johnson Athletic Complex hosted a pair of Class D girls regional title games this afternoon. Two playoff thrillers and two champions crowned. The Ashland Lady Hornets and the PVHS Lady Howlers both earned their spots in Saturday’s Class D State Championship with clutch second half performances and rock solid defense.

Ashland 2, Monmouth 1 — Lady Hornets stay perfect

Monmouth jumped in front in the first half to make it 1 to 0, but Ashland came flying out of the break. Layla Burby took over the match with two goals in the second half and the Lady Hornets never looked back. The back line shut the door late and Ashland celebrated a 2 to 1 win and a perfect record heading to the State Championship.

Records: Ashland 16–0. Monmouth finishes 9–6–2.

PVHS 2, Central Aroostook 0 — Howlers punch their ticket

The second game was a chess match through a scoreless first half. PVHS found the spark at 11:19 of the second half when Lila Cummings scored unassisted. Just under two minutes later, Rylee Moulton added another to make it 2-0. The Howlers’ defense tightened up and kept the Lady Panthers in check the rest of the way.

Records: PVHS 12–2–2. Central Aroostook finishes 11–4–1.

The championship stage is set: Ashland vs. PVHS, Saturday at 11:00 a.m. at Hermon High School.

Week Nine Athlete of the Week voting is live until Thursday at noon. Click HERE to vote!

Have a photo or highlight from this week’s games? Send it to Jon Ouellette to be featured in our coverage.