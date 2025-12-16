A busy night of Aroostook County high school basketball saw several girls and boys teams add to their early-season resumes with matchups around the region.

Girls Basketball

Wisdom picked up a win with a 58–31 victory over Fort Fairfield. Ava Lerman led the Lady Pioneers with 31 points, and Peyton Roy added 16. Fort Fairfield was paced by 13 points from K. Ainsworth.

Central Aroostook turned in a strong effort in a 56–15 win over Washburn. Harleigh Allen led the Panthers with 18 points, while Maggie Mahan scored 8 and Stevi Pierce added 8.

Katahdin earned a 36–28 win over Ashland in girls action, while Southern Aroostook picked up a 57–47 win over Lee Academy. Mattanawcook Academy defeated Houlton 83–23

Boys Basketball

In boys play, Central Aroostook earned a 64–48 win over Washburn. The Panthers were led by 15 points each from Mitchell Burt and Kellum McCrum, with Will Whited adding 12. Washburn was paced with a game-high 17 points from Colt Curtis and Garrett Plourde adding 16.

Fort Fairfield stayed hot with a 79–20 victory over Wisdom. Ethan Walsh led the Tigers with 17 points, while Daxon Milton scored 12 and both Levi Cote and Graedon King added 10. For Wisdom, Kayden Hargrove scored 5 points.

Katahdin closed out the boys schedule with a 72–9 win over Ashland.

Winter Week One Athlete of the Week voting is live until Thursday 1pm! You can vote HERE