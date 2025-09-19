It was another busy day throughout the County in High School sports. Here are the results:

Golf

The Aroostook League Golf Championships took place yesterday at Portage Hills Country Club, with four teams competing for a spot at the State Golf Championships. The Hodgdon Hawks captured the overall title with a team score of +67, earning the County’s berth at the state meet. Central Aroostook finished second, and also earned a berth at the State Meet, Fort Fairfield, and Ashland also turned in strong performances.

On the boys’ side, Fort Fairfield’s Cayden Ala claimed medalist honors with a 77 (+5). Also qualifying for states were Joseph Scott, Dawson Jandreau, Kohen Kinney, and Daniel Henderson, with Grady Kingsbury named the alternate. The State Golf Champioinships will be held October 11 at the Natanis Golf Course in Vassalboro.

In regular-season action, Houlton defeated Central of East Corinth, 165–206. Jacob Bushy of Houlton was the boys’ medalist with a 1-over 37, while Presley Goodwin and Hayley McGuire shared girls’ medalist honors at 48.

Boys Soccer

Katahdin remained unbeaten with a dominant 6–0 win over Ashland. Bradley Swallow led the attack with three goals and two assists, while Bryten Hartsgrove and Conor Schmidt each added a goal and an assist. Calvin Richardson rounded out the scoring, and goalkeeper Jacob Hurlbert recorded nine saves for the shutout. The Cougars improve to 5-0.

Other boys’ results:

Dexter 4, Southern Aroostook 0

Washburn 2, MSSM 0

Houlton 6, Penobscot Christian 1

Girls Soccer

Ashland rolled past Madawaska 7–1, while Washburn edged MSSM 1–0 in a defensive battle.