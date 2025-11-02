It was a wild weekend (weather-wise, too) with County teams advancing. Here are the full results from this weekend in soccer:

Central Aroostook 1, Fort Fairfield 0 (Girls Statewide Class D Quarterfinal)

The Central Aroostook girls punched their ticket with a grinder in Mars Hill. After forty minutes of back-and-forth, the breakthrough finally came: off a corner service from Maggie Mahan, Kaellyn Cullins knocked in the game’s lone goal and the Lady Panthers closed it out, 1–0.

Fort Fairfield 7, Hodgdon 2 (Boys Class D semifinal) - Friday

Cayden Ala scored five goals, and Vincent Heibel added two more as the Tigers ran away in the second half in a 7-2 win over Hodgdon on Friday night.

Katahdin 3, Penquis 1 (8-Person boys semifinal) - Friday

The Cougars built their lead before the break on finishes from Bradley Swallow, Conor Schmidt, and Addison Young. Bryten Hartsgrove set the table twice. In net, Jacob Hurlbert turned away 6 of 12. Kooper Badger answered for Penquis on a Brodie Lovejoy feed, while Jacoby Landry battled with 10 stops on 27 shots.

Scoreboard

Class B North (boys): #1 John Bapst 2, #5 Presque Isle 0

Class B North (boys): #2 Oceanside 5, #3 Caribou 3

Class B North (girls): #2 Hermon 5, #3 Presque Isle 1

Class C North (boys): #2 Mt. View 2, #3 Fort Kent 0

Class C North (girls): #1 Fort Kent 6, #4 Mattanawcook 1

Class D North (boys): #2 Madawaska 2, #3 PVHS 1

With this weekend's action complete, here is the remaining schedule for County teams:

Class C North Girls Regional Championship: #1 Fort Kent takes on #3 Winslow Tuesday 11/4 at 4pm at Hampden Academy

Statewide Class D Girls Semifinals (Both games to be played Wednesday 11/5, times to be determined, in Presque Isle): #1 Ashland takes on #5 Monmouth Academy and #3 Penobscot Valley takes on #2 Central Aroostook

8-Person Girls Regional Championship: #2 Wisdom will travel on Wednesday 11/5 to Brewer to take on #1 Dexter at 4pm

Class D Boys Regional Final: A rematch of the semifinals last year as #1 Fort Fairfield takes on #2 Madawaska on Tuesday 11/4 at 5pm in Presque Isle

8-Person Regional Final: #2 Katahdin will take on #1 Penobscot Christian on Wednesday 11/5 at 6pm in Brewer

