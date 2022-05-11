Graham’s Impressive Day Leads Houlton Over Presque Isle; Recap

Wildcats and Shires soak in the sun on the diamond

The Houlton Shires baseball team has returned to form after not being able to field a team in 2021 and they hosted the Presque Isle Wildcats on Tuesday afternoon. Presque Isle travelled to Houlton with a record of 1-7 and the Shires came into the game with a record of 3-1.

The Cats' quick start

Presque Isle jumped on Houlton in the top of the first inning, scoring the first run of the game when Ethan Shaw hit a sacrifice fly to score Evan Chapman. The Wildcats added another run when Ben Beaulieu singled in Ryan Blackstone to give Presque Isle a 2-0 lead. Houlton quickly responded scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning, with Collin Moody and Silas Graham each hitting RBI doubles. The Shires scored once more on a pass ball and held a 3-2 lead at the end of the first inning.

Graham dominates on the mound and at the plate

Silas Graham was the starting pitcher for Houlton and he settled in the second inning, striking out the side in order. In the bottom half of the inning Graham once again delivered at the plate smacking an RBI triple and then scoring on a fielding error by the Wildcats. Bronson Hanning hit a two-run single to give Houlton a 7-2 lead through two innings of play.

Shires grow their lead in the fourth inning

In the fourth inning Graham would hit a leadoff triple to right field and then score on a sacrifice fly hit by Brock Thompson to give Houlton an 8-2 lead over Presque Isle. Kaden Carpenter drove in two runs on a single in the sixth inning to stretch the Shires lead to 10-2.

Team effort

Houlton would close-out the game and come away with a 10-2 win. Silas Graham shined for the Shires, pitching 5 innings and only giving up 2 runs on 2 hits while striking out 13 batters. Graham reached base in all four of his plate appearances going 3-3 with two triples, two RBI, four runs scored, and he drew a walk. Kaden Carpenter went 2-4 with two runs batted in for Houlton. Thaden Gentle and Brock Thompson each pitched one inning of no-hit relief and striking out two batters apiece. Evan Chapman was 1-3 with a run scored for the Wildcats.

On Deck:

Houlton is now 4-1 and will travel on Saturday to take on Class C rival, the Orono Red Riots. Presque Isle falls to 1-8 and will travel for a double-header against Foxcroft Academy on Saturday.

