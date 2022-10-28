Good Luck To The UMPI Women! Presque Isle’s Big Day On Saturday

A special day for many reasons

The University of Maine-Presque Isle (UMPI) women's soccer team will play at Husson University in Bangor on Saturday. This will be one of the most important games in the lives of the UMPI women's soccer team, but not because it's a playoff game. UMPI will be taking the field competitively for the first time since they tragically lost their coach Aaron Marston less than two weeks ago.

This group has been through an extraordinary amount of tragedy recently and decided to play on as their coach would have wanted them to. Husson will host UMPI at 1:00 pm on Saturday.

Go Get em' Owls

We would like to wish the UMPI women's soccer team the best of luck on Saturday. Many members of the team are from northern Maine and were likely not surprised by the amount of support they have received from the local area. There are members of this team who are not from here and I am sure they have been given the same overwhelming love and support many others have expressed.

Classy move by the folks at Old Town HS accommodating

The Presque Isle high school girls’ varsity soccer team will be playing on Saturday morning in the Class B north semifinals. This game will be played at 11:00 am in Old Town. The game time was moved to 11:00 am to accommodate people to show support to both the PIHS Wildcats girls and the UMPI women.

Win or lose, both teams will be the focal point of a healing process that can begin with playing the sport they love in playoff game.