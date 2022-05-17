Mainers Can Fish ‘License-Free’ On This June Weekend

Celebrating Father's Day a little early but in the full swing of tourist season, the State of Maine is offering a free weekend of fishing for all Mainers.

Free fishing weekends are offered a few times per year here in the State of Maine where anybody may fish without having to obtain a fishing license beforehand. The last free fishing weekend was earlier this year on February 19th and 20th to celebrate the final weeks of winter ice fishing.

This year we get to have a free weekend of fishing on June 4th and 5th. No fishing license is required to fish on these two days but all other laws and regulations will apply on these days.

Where to go fishing

Check out this great website on maine.gov dedicated to helping educated and direct those looking to enjoy the great Maine outdoors and its fishing legacy. You can learn about the different species of fish here in Maine, check out local and updated fishing reports across the state, you find your next fishing spot. It's also great when you do need to get your license for a day, a few days, or for the whole calendar year.

Exceptions

While this may be a free fishing day for most people, those that have had their fishing license revoked or suspended are not allowed to take part in the free fishing weekend.

Find out more about fishing in Maine, fishing laws, lake surveys, and tips for fishing in Maine on the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife webpage.

SAVE OUR LOONS AND OTHER PRECIOUS WILDLIFE! PLEASE DO NOT USE LEAD TACKLE.

