Four Females Fill 2022 Central Aroostook High School Honors Parts

Central Aroostook High School in Mars Hill has announced the honors parts for the graduating class of 2022. Seniors will be graduating from CAHS on Friday June 3.

This year CAHS are recognizing a valedictorian, salutatorian, as well as a first and second honor essayist. The honors parts recognize consistent high-level academic excellence and leadership over four years of high school. Seniors graduating this year last had a "normal” year when they were freshmen. The pandemic disruptions of the last three academic years make these accomplishments more impressive than before.

Congratulations to CAHS Class of 2022 honors parts students, Oliva Blackstone, Mayan Pratt, Madison Howlett, and Liberty Fulton.

Central Aroostook High School 2022 Valedictorian: Olivia Blackstone

Olivia earned the top honor in this year's graduating class, and will be attending University of Maine at Presque Isle and studying pre-med biology. Olivia maintained high academic scores and was an active participant outside of the classroom. She was the captain of the soccer team and received recognition for excellence in Spanish, English, math, and science. Olivia is a member of the National Honor Society, serving as vice president. She is the daughter of Spring Kearney and Rob Blackstone. Congratulations, Olivia

Central Aroostook High School 2022 Salutatorian: Mayan Pratt

Mayan is a well decorated student graduating as salutatorian along with several other academic honors. Mayan consistent appearance on the honor roll was done while working part time at the local IGA, a difficult balance for many to pull off in high school. She is planning to attend a Husson University online program, and leaves CAHS with recognition in Spanish PIRTC Business. Mayan is the daughter of Cameron and Stacey Price. Congratulations, Mayan

Central Aroostook High School 2022 First Honor Essayist: Madison Howlett

Madison Howlett spent her time at CAHS excelling in the classroom and active in several extra and co-curricular activities. She has served as class vice president and president, was a member of the soccer and cheerleading teams, and served as chapter president for the National Honor Society. Madison received academic recognition in earth science, history, biology, chemistry, and English. She is planning to attend the University of Maine to study communications. Madison is the daughter of Paul and Charity Howlett. Congratulations, Madison

Central Aroostook High School 2022 Second Honor Essayist: Liberty Fulton

Liberty Fulton was a successful multiple sport athlete and achieved academic excellence as a student at Central Aroostook. She made the honor real every quarter during her four years of high school, is a member of the National Honor Society, and received academic recognition in Spanish. Liberty helped lead the girls’ basketball team win the Class C State Championship, and played soccer and softball at CAHS. Liberty will be attending Thomas College, studying elementary education. She is the daughter of Eric and Billie Jo Fulton. Congratulations, Liberty

Congrats to all the grads!

