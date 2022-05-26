Excused absences on Thursday morning

The Fort Kent Warriors and Van Buren baseball teams played a morning double-header on Thursday. With afternoon rain in the forecast on Thursday the game time was moved to 10 a.m. start time for game one. The last day for regular season games is next Wednesday, and both teams still have games to play before the deadline.

Fort Kent travelled to Van Buren with a record of 9-4 and #2 in Class C North. The Warriors split a double-header with Houlton on Tuesday. Van Buren started the day with a record of 5-6, coming off of a double-header split with Washburn on Wednesday.

Game 1

Fort Kent controlled the game and used a third and fourth inning rally to separate from the Crusaders. The Warriors offense was highlighted by a deep home-run hit by senior Austin Delisle. Will Roy pitched a complete game on the mound for Fort Kent. Sam Roy smacked a home run for Van Buren who was able to cut the Warriors lead to 6-3. Fort Kent went on to win game one by a final score of 12-4.

Game 2

Ethan Daigle took the mound for Fort Kent in game 2 and held the Van Buren offense in check over four complete innings. A second inning rally gave Fort Kent a comfortable cushion to work with and Daigle shut them down. Griffin Sibley pitched the fifth inning for the Warriors, striking out two batters. The final score of game 2 Fort Kent 9 Van Buren 2

On Deck:

Fort Kent is now 11-4 on the season and will play Wisdom on Monday. Van Buren falls to 5-8 on the season with a game against Madawaska on Tuesday.

