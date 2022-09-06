Fort Kent Stuns Presque Isle With Improbable Comeback Win In OT

Wild night in Presque Isle

Presque Isle graduated a majority of their defensive starters and standout goalkeeper, Xavier McAtee. Jonah Hudson has taken over head coaching duties this season for the Wildcats, his first varsity coaching job at his alma-mater. Fort Kent lost one of the best two-way players in the state in Austin Delisle along with other key starters.

Cats start fast

Presque Isle scored the first goal of the game in the first five minutes of game and sent the Wildcats student section into a frenzy. Fort Kent evened the game at 1-1 a few minutes later, before giving up four consecutive goals to Presque Isle. The Warriors regrouped, and were able to cut the Wildcats lead to 5-2 with under three minutes to play in the first half. As the clock ticked down under one minute to go in the half, Fort Kent scored a much-needed goal. Going into halftime Presque Isle maintained a 5-3 lead.

A tale of two half's

The first 20 minutes of the second half saw both teams take turns controlling the ball but never having legitimate threats to score. Fort Kent seized momentum scoring two goals within 5 minutes, and tying the game at 5-5. Presque Isle quickly responded and took a lead of 6-5 late in the half. The Warriors dug deep and were able to tie the game, 6-6, forcing overtime.

Astonishing finish

Fort Kent worked the ball deep into Wildcats territory and quickly struck the back of the net just over 2 minutes into the first overtime. The Warriors remain undefeated in the season and are scheduled to play Madawaska next week. Presque Isle falls to 0-2 and will host the MDI Trojans on Saturday.