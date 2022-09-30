Fort Kent & Ashland Teams Sweep Southern Aroostook & Hodgdon

As the calendar turns to October, playoffs come into shape

Teams are entering the back half of their schedules in high school soccer and are jockeying for a position in the upcoming playoffs. There are many valuable heal-points remaining and teams have the opportunity to jump in the standings to be in position to host playoff games.

Slow day on the Aroostook County pitch

Thursday afternoon saw just four games on the schedule for Aroostook County teams. The Southern Aroostook Warriors girls’ and boys’ teams hosted the Ashland Hornets in a Class D north matchup. In the girls' game, the Hornets were able to pull out a narrow 2-1 victory over the Warriors. Ashland is now 6-2 on the season and sitting #3 in Class D North. They will play Central Aroostook and Wisdom/Van Buren next week, before closing out the season with two games against Katahdin. Southern Aroostook falls to 2-7-1 on the year. The Warriors will play East Grand and Katahdin next week.

Moving in the right direction

In the boys’ game Ashland was able to come out with a 3-1 victory to move to 2-8 on the season. The Hornets play Central Aroostook and Wisdom/Van Buren next week. Southern Aroostook falls to 0-10 and will play Fort Fairfield and Katahdin next week.

There's no time to rest if you are a Warrior

Hodgdon played host to the Fort Kent Warriors in a Class D vs. Class C matchup. The Fort Kent girls’ team was facing a quick turnaround, having played a hard-fought game in Presque Isle on Wednesday night. Coming off of their 2-1 victory over Class B Presque Isle, Fort Kent managed their way to a 3-0 win over Hodgdon. Fort Kent is now 6-3 on the season and will play Caribou and Central Aroostook next week. They are currently #4 is Class C north. Hodgdon falls to 5-3 and is currently sitting #5 in Class D north. They will play Katahdin on Friday and then again next week.

Bold strategy nearly pays off for Hodgdon/East Grand

The boys' game saw Fort Kent score a goal 15 minutes into the game. Hodgdon used a pack-it-in strategy to limit the Warriors offensive attack. The strategy kept the Hawks within reach of Fort Kent late into the second half. Hodgdon mounted 2 deep runs late in the game but were unable to get a decent shot on net. Fort Kent earned a 1-0 victory over the gritty Hodgdon Hawks team. The Warriors are now 9-0 and #1 in Class C north. Fort Kent will play Caribou and Central Aroostook next week. Hodgdon is 3-5-1 with back-to-back games with the Katahdin Cougars up next.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S.