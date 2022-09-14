Former Celtics & Hoops Star To Talk In Caribou On Addiction

Chris Herren: Changing The Conversation is coming to Caribou

Chris Herren is a name that many basketball fans in New England recall from his days as a pro prospect playing in high school in Fall River, MA, and then onto D-1 programs Boston College and Fresno State in the mid to late 90s. Herren played two seasons in the NBA and then seven seasons overseas in professional leagues. However, substance use and addiction took over and Herren nearly lost it all, before rebounding and turning over a new leaf. Chris Herren will be in Aroostook County later this fall speaking about his battles on and off of the court.

Herren's message to be heard by Aroostook County teens

Substance use and addiction are a daily topic of discussion in our area and while there is no magical cure available at the moment talking about addiction and recovery can help anyone struggling. Chris Herren: Changing the Conversation, will take place at the Caribou Performing Arts Center on November 29 from 7:30-9:00 p.m. Herren will be in The County for two days speaking with the public and more than 1,500 high school students from Aroostook County. AMHC Project Coordinator Erik Lamoreau says “Through Herren Talks, Chris has spoken to over one million students and community members, sparking honest discussions about substance use disorder and wellness." The event will come at a time when we are about to enter the brutal winter which can exacerbate addiction and substance use disorders.

Let's have the conversations

The more open and honest conversations we can have around substance use and addiction the more comfortable those struggling can feel to seek out help. Chris Herren has been sober since August 1, 2008 and has used his platform to grow the Herren Project. The Herren Talks and Herren Project led to Herren Wellness, a residential health and wellness program to help people live substance-free lives. Chris Herren's work in recovery is remarkable and we are fortunate that he will be in Aroostook County to share his message.

Addiction can get ahold on anyone at anytime

I have said it many times before, it does not matter who you are, substance use and addiction can affect you at any point in your life. This does not discriminate. We are all in this battle together. To register for the event in November, you can sign up at amhc.org. To learn more about Chris Herren, and his programs, you can go here.