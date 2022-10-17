Final Games Played As Aroostook County Teams Ready For Playoffs

A dry day for soccer

Monday afternoon and evening was as close to perfect for soccer games played across Aroostook County. There were ten teams in action looking to get the final points they can and solidify their spot in the playoffs that start on Friday.

Bears and Cougars split

In Katahdin the Cougars hosted the girls' and boys’ teams from Easton. The girls game saw the Easton Bears jump out to a 3-0 lead early. However, the undermanned Cougars fought back and brought the score to 3-2 before Easton netted two more and would win by a final score of 5-2.

Don't blink or you'll miss the only goal

The boys’ game is a matchup we could likely see again in the preliminary round on Friday. This was an extremely competitive game from start to finish. Owen Sweeny of Easton put in the game's only goal three minutes into the start of the game. Both teams would exchange threats at scoring, but Easton came away with a 1-0 victory. Easton will play Southern Aroostook on Tuesday to close out the season.

St. John Valley teams tune-up one another before playoffs

The Wisdom/Van Buren girls’ team took on Class C North, Fort Kent. Wisdom/Van Buren looks to be ready for another deep run in Class D North as they completed a perfect regular season with a 4-0 victory over the Warriors. Wisdom/Van Buren finishes the season 14-0 and will likely go in as the #2 seed in the playoffs. Fort Kent finishes the season at 9-5 and are currently #5 in Class C North.

In the boys’ game, Fort Kent showed why they are the top team in Class C North. The Warriors came away with a 3-0 victory over Wisdom/Van Buren. Fort Kent finishes the season with a record of 13-1 and will likely be the #1 seed when the heal-point standings are finalized. Wisdom/Van Buren finishes the season 10-4 and will find themselves in the middle of the playoff standings when the playoffs begin.

Tigers and Panthers tangle

Fort Fairfield hosted both teams from Central Aroostook in a Class D North set of games. The boys game saw the #3 Fort Fairfield Tigers come away with a 2-0 victory. Fort Fairfield closes out the season with a record of 9-4-1. In the girls’ game Central Aroostook earned a 3-0 win over the Tigers. Central Aroostook finishes the season 9-5 and #5 in Class D, while Fort Fairfield finishes 5-9 and #10 in the current standings.

The soccer culture is changing in Washburn

Washburn flipped on the lights one more time as the Ashland Hornets came to town to take on the Beavers. The new field has sparked a new energy for soccer in Washburn and the program is heading the right direction. In the boys’ game, Washburn gave the hometown crowd a show, picking up a 5-2 win. The girls’ game went to Ashland, who won by a score of 8-0. Ashland finishes the season 11-3 and #3 in Class D North.

Owls and Shires split games

Madawaska teams made the long trip to Houlton to take on the Shires under the lights. The boys’ game saw Madawaska come away with a 6-0 win over the Shires. Madawaska finishes 12-2 and #2 in Class D North. The girls’ game went to the hometown Shires as they picked up a 6-0 win over the Owls. Madawaska finishes the season 6-8 and currently #6 in Class D North. Houlton finishes the season a perfect 14-0 and #3 in Class C North.

