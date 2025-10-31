The votes are in, and the community has spoken! We’re proud to announce the Eighth Athlete of the Week winner for the 2025–2026 school year.

Pierce Gorneault of Caribou High School, wins the award with an individual Regional Championship in Cross Country by 33 seconds over the closest competitor, and helped lead the Vikings to a regional Championship.

Each week, Athlete of the Week shines a spotlight on student-athletes whose dedication and hard work define the best of local high school sports. Fans and community members from across the region stepped up to nominate their favorites and cast their votes, proving once again that high school sports are about more than just the score — they’re about heart, determination, and teamwork.

Congratulations also to all of last week's nominees:

Emma Graves - Caribou High School

Cooper Willard - Houlton High School

Trinity Lane - Katahdin High School

Andrea Ross - Houlton High School

He joins Allie Fournier of Fort Kent, Maggie Mahan of Central Aroostook, Ava Lerman of Wisdom, Kolbie Langley of Presque Isle, Cayden Ala of Fort Fairfield, Peyton Boinske from Presque Isle and Owen Corrigan from Caribou as the list of Athlete of the Week winners grows.

Congratulations again to Pierce Gorneault on being named Athlete of the Week!

