E-Rod and Dalbec Test Positive for Coronavirus

According to Ian Browne of MLB.com the Boston Red Sox announced today, Tuesday, July 7th that Eduardo Rodriguez, the expected starting day pitcher, and Bobby Dalbec, one of the Red Sox's top prospects have both tested positive for the coronavirus.

Rodriguez, who had a career year in 2019 led the Boston pitching staff with a 19-6 record, throwing 203.1 innings. He struck out 213 batters, starting 34 games. He is still at home in Florida.

Dalbec, is asymptomatic and is Arizona. He split 2019 between AAA Pawtucket and AA Portland hitting .239 knocking in 27 homers and 73 runs batted in.

They join Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor, both left handed pitchers who have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The Red Sox open their 60 game schedule on Friday, July 24th at home against the Baltimore Orioles at 7:30 p.m. That game and all the regular season games will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and WOZI 101.9 in Aroostook County.

Red Sox Schedule

Day Date Time Opponent Friday July 24 7:30 vs. Baltimore Orioles Saturday July 25 1:35 vs. Baltimore Orioles Sunday July 26 1:35 vs. Baltimore Orioles Monday July 27 7:30 vs. New York Mets Tuesday July 28 7:30 vs. New York Mets Wednesday July 29 7:10 at New York Mets Thursday July 30 7:15 at New York Mets Friday July 31 7:05 at New York Yankees Saturday August 1 7:15 at New York Yankees Sunday August 2 7:08 at New York Yankees Monday August 3 off off Tuesday August 4 6:40 at Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday August 5 6:40 at Tampa Bay Rays Thursday August 6 off off Friday August 7 7:30 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Saturday August 8 7:30 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Sunday August 9 1:30 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Monday August 10 7:30 vs. Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday August 11 7:30 vs. Tampa Bay Rays Wednesday August 12 7:30 vs. Tampa Bay Rays Thursday August 13 4:30 vs. Tampa Bay Rays Friday August 14 7:05 at New York Yankees Saturday August 15 7:15 at New York Yankees Sunday August 16 7:08 at New York Yankees Monday August 17 7:05 at New York Yankees Tuesday August 18 7:30 vs. Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday August 19 7:30 vs. Philadelphia Phillies Thursday August 20 7:05 at Baltimore Orioles Friday August 21 7:05 at Baltimore Orioles Saturday August 22 7:05 at Baltimore Orioles Sunday August 23 1:05 at Baltimore Orioles Monday August 24 off off Tuesday August 25 6:37 at Toronto Blue Jays Wednesday August 26 6:37 at Toronto Blue Jays Thursday August 27 6:37 at Toronto Blue Jays Friday August 28 7:30 vs. Washington Senators Saturday August 29 7:30 vs. Washington Senators Sunday August 30 1:30 vs. Washington Senators Monday August 31 7:30 vs. Atlanta Braves Tuesday September 1 7:30 vs. Atlanta Braves Wednesday September 2 7:30 vs. Atlanta Braves Thursday September 3 7:30 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Friday September 4 7:30 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Saturday September 5 7:30 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Sunday September 6 1:35 vs. Toronto Blue Jays Monday September 7 off off Tuesday September 8 7:05 at Philadelphia Phillies Wednesday September 9 4:05 at Philadelphia Phillies Thursday September 10 6:40 at Tampa Bay Rays Friday September 11 6:40 at Tampa Bay Rays Saturday September 12 6:40 at Tampa Bay Rays Sunday September 13 1:10 at Tampa Bay Rays Monday September 14 6:40 at Miami Marlins Tuesday September 15 6:40 at Miami Marlins Wednesday September 16 6:40 at Miami Marlins Thursday September 17 off off Friday September 18 7:30 vs. New York Yankees Saturday September 19 7:30 vs. New York Yankees Sunday September 20 1:35 vs. New York Yankees Monday September 21 off off Tuesday September 22 7:30 vs. Baltimore Orioles Wednesday September 23 7:30 vs. Baltimore Orioles Thursday September 24 7:30 vs. Baltimore Orioles Friday September 25 7:10 vs. Atlanta Braves Saturday September 26 7:10 vs. Atlanta Braves Sunday September 27 3:10 vs. Atlanta Braves