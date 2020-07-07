E-Rod and Dalbec Test Positive for Coronavirus
According to Ian Browne of MLB.com the Boston Red Sox announced today, Tuesday, July 7th that Eduardo Rodriguez, the expected starting day pitcher, and Bobby Dalbec, one of the Red Sox's top prospects have both tested positive for the coronavirus.
Rodriguez, who had a career year in 2019 led the Boston pitching staff with a 19-6 record, throwing 203.1 innings. He struck out 213 batters, starting 34 games. He is still at home in Florida.
Dalbec, is asymptomatic and is Arizona. He split 2019 between AAA Pawtucket and AA Portland hitting .239 knocking in 27 homers and 73 runs batted in.
They join Darwinzon Hernandez and Josh Taylor, both left handed pitchers who have also tested positive for COVID-19.
The Red Sox open their 60 game schedule on Friday, July 24th at home against the Baltimore Orioles at 7:30 p.m. That game and all the regular season games will be broadcast on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and WOZI 101.9 in Aroostook County.
Red Sox Schedule
|Day
|Date
|Time
|Opponent
|Friday
|July 24
|7:30
|vs. Baltimore Orioles
|Saturday
|July 25
|1:35
|vs. Baltimore Orioles
|Sunday
|July 26
|1:35
|vs. Baltimore Orioles
|Monday
|July 27
|7:30
|vs. New York Mets
|Tuesday
|July 28
|7:30
|vs. New York Mets
|Wednesday
|July 29
|7:10
|at New York Mets
|Thursday
|July 30
|7:15
|at New York Mets
|Friday
|July 31
|7:05
|at New York Yankees
|Saturday
|August 1
|7:15
|at New York Yankees
|Sunday
|August 2
|7:08
|at New York Yankees
|Monday
|August 3
|off
|off
|Tuesday
|August 4
|6:40
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|Wednesday
|August 5
|6:40
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|Thursday
|August 6
|off
|off
|Friday
|August 7
|7:30
|vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Saturday
|August 8
|7:30
|vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Sunday
|August 9
|1:30
|vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Monday
|August 10
|7:30
|vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Tuesday
|August 11
|7:30
|vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Wednesday
|August 12
|7:30
|vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Thursday
|August 13
|4:30
|vs. Tampa Bay Rays
|Friday
|August 14
|7:05
|at New York Yankees
|Saturday
|August 15
|7:15
|at New York Yankees
|Sunday
|August 16
|7:08
|at New York Yankees
|Monday
|August 17
|7:05
|at New York Yankees
|Tuesday
|August 18
|7:30
|vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|Wednesday
|August 19
|7:30
|vs. Philadelphia Phillies
|Thursday
|August 20
|7:05
|at Baltimore Orioles
|Friday
|August 21
|7:05
|at Baltimore Orioles
|Saturday
|August 22
|7:05
|at Baltimore Orioles
|Sunday
|August 23
|1:05
|at Baltimore Orioles
|Monday
|August 24
|off
|off
|Tuesday
|August 25
|6:37
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|Wednesday
|August 26
|6:37
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|Thursday
|August 27
|6:37
|at Toronto Blue Jays
|Friday
|August 28
|7:30
|vs. Washington Senators
|Saturday
|August 29
|7:30
|vs. Washington Senators
|Sunday
|August 30
|1:30
|vs. Washington Senators
|Monday
|August 31
|7:30
|vs. Atlanta Braves
|Tuesday
|September 1
|7:30
|vs. Atlanta Braves
|Wednesday
|September 2
|7:30
|vs. Atlanta Braves
|Thursday
|September 3
|7:30
|vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Friday
|September 4
|7:30
|vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Saturday
|September 5
|7:30
|vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Sunday
|September 6
|1:35
|vs. Toronto Blue Jays
|Monday
|September 7
|off
|off
|Tuesday
|September 8
|7:05
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|Wednesday
|September 9
|4:05
|at Philadelphia Phillies
|Thursday
|September 10
|6:40
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|Friday
|September 11
|6:40
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|Saturday
|September 12
|6:40
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|Sunday
|September 13
|1:10
|at Tampa Bay Rays
|Monday
|September 14
|6:40
|at Miami Marlins
|Tuesday
|September 15
|6:40
|at Miami Marlins
|Wednesday
|September 16
|6:40
|at Miami Marlins
|Thursday
|September 17
|off
|off
|Friday
|September 18
|7:30
|vs. New York Yankees
|Saturday
|September 19
|7:30
|vs. New York Yankees
|Sunday
|September 20
|1:35
|vs. New York Yankees
|Monday
|September 21
|off
|off
|Tuesday
|September 22
|7:30
|vs. Baltimore Orioles
|Wednesday
|September 23
|7:30
|vs. Baltimore Orioles
|Thursday
|September 24
|7:30
|vs. Baltimore Orioles
|Friday
|September 25
|7:10
|vs. Atlanta Braves
|Saturday
|September 26
|7:10
|vs. Atlanta Braves
|Sunday
|September 27
|3:10
|vs. Atlanta Braves