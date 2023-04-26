Duran Hits Grand Slam and Red Sox Hold On to Beat O’s 8-6 [VIDEO]

The "granny" put the Red Sox up 7-0.

Duran ended the night 4-4 with a double to go with the grand slam and is now batting .387

Masata Yoshida continued to swing a hot-bat going 2-4 and is now batting .278.

Boston finally received a quality start from Corey Kluber who went 6.0 innings allowing just 5 hits and 1 run. He struck out 3 and didn't walk a batter.

Josh Winckowski came out, pitching the 7th and 8th innings allowing 2 hits and striking out 1.

Boston led 8-1 going into the bottom of the 9th and Kaleb Ort came in to pitch.

Ort recorded just 1 out allowing 5 runs, and 2 home runs, including a grand slam by Cedric Mullins.

Alex Cora couldn't get out of the dugout fast enough, yanking Ort and bringing in Kenley Jensen who picked up his 6th save in 6 opportunities.

Prior to the game the Red Sox recalled Emmanuel Valdez from Triple A Worcester, having placed Yu Chang on the injured list with a broken hamate bone. and will miss at least 6 weeks.

Boston concludes their 9-game road trip with the rubber-game against the Baltimore Orioles Wednesday afternoon. The pregame starts at 12:05 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 1:05 p.m. Tanner Houck, 3-0 is scheduled to pitch for Boston. Hear the game on AM 1370 WDEA in Downeast Maine and on 101.9 The Rock in Aroostook County.