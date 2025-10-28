The Washburn Beaver girls are moving on in the Class D Girls Soccer Tournament after a commanding 3–0 win over the #10 MSSM Eagles on Monday night. The victory propels the #7 Beavers into the quarterfinals, where they’ll face #2 Penobscot Valley this afternoon.

Across the region, Aroostook County teams are front and center in postseason play with several quarterfinal matchups scheduled today:

Class B Girls:

#6 Gardiner travels north to face #3 Presque Isle at 5 p.m.

Class C Girls:

#8 Central visits top-seeded Fort Kent at 2 p.m., while #5 Houlton heads to #4 Mattanawcook at 2:30 p.m.

Class D Girls:

#9 Southern Aroostook travels to #8 Van Buren at 4 p.m.

#11 Easton visits #6 Fort Fairfield at 2 p.m.

#13 Old Orchard Beach makes the long trip to Houlton to face #4 Madawaska at 4 p.m.

#7 Washburn travels to #2 Penobscot Valley at 3 p.m.

8-Person Girls:

#7 Penobscot Christian faces #2 Wisdom at 2 p.m., while #11 Katahdin heads south to take on #3 Sumner at 3:30 p.m.

Class C Boys Quarterfinals:

#6 Central heads to #3 Fort Kent at 4 p.m.

Class D Boys:

#6 Washburn travels to #3 Penobscot Valley at 5 p.m.

It’s a full slate of playoff soccer action across Aroostook County as teams fight to keep their championship dreams alive. Scores and recaps will be posted as games wrap up on all Townsquare Media Aroostook stations and websites.