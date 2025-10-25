Postseason soccer kicked off across northern Maine this weekend, with several County teams battling through preliminary matchups and looking to keep their championship dreams alive. Here are the scores from all of this weekends action:

Class B Boys:

The Presque Isle Wildcats advanced after edging #12 Foxcroft Academy, 2–1, in a hard-fought home win. The victory sends the #5 Wildcats on the road to face #4 Gardiner in quarterfinal action later this week.

Boys 8-Person:

#8 Mattanawcook handled #9 Ashland, 3–1, while #7 Dexter held off #10 Southern Aroostook, 3–2, and now faces #2 Katahdin in the quarterfinals.

In Calais, #6 Calais outlasted #11 Van Buren, 3–2, in double overtime and penalty kicks. One of the day’s biggest upsets came from #12 Houlton, who stunned #5 George Stevens Academy, 2–1. Cooper Willard led the way for the Shires, scoring both goals in the win. Houlton now prepares to meet #4 Bucksport on Wednesday.

Girls 8-Person:

#11 Katahdin continued their late-season surge, pulling off a 1–0 upset over #6 Shead to advance. The Cougars now hit the road to face #3 Sumner in quarterfinal action.

Looking Ahead:

Monday features just one County matchup — a State Class D Girls Tournament opener in Washburn. The #7 Beavers host the #10 MSSM Eagles at 6 p.m. as both teams look to keep their seasons alive under the lights.

