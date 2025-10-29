Seven games county and region wide this afternoon with semi-final berths on the line. Here are the results:

Hodgdon and Easton delivered another intense playoff matchup, and this one ended on a golden moment: Wyatt Oliver buried the winner with 1:51 left in the first overtime to lift Hodgdon to a 3–2 victory. Oliver scored twice and Graysen Boisvert added one, with assists from Mason Polchies, Dawsen Stamper, and Finn Gardiner. Easton answered with goals by Riley Thomas and Ashton Bugbee (assist: Mason Pelletier). In goal, Hodgdon’s Michael Fitzpatrick made 14 saves on 21 shots; Easton’s Jamie Markay stopped 4 of 8.

Fort Fairfield rolled to a 9–0 Class D North boys quarterfinal win over Schenck/Stearns. Cayden Ala recorded a hat trick and an assist, Graedon King posted two goals and three assists, and Vincent Heibel added a goal and two helpers. Ethan Walsh, Alex Searles, and Asher Winters each scored once, with additional assists from Ryan Schlesinger, Ethan Milton, and Bentley Bridges. Levi Cole and Seth Cote combined on the shutout.

Fort Fairfield and Hodgdon will meet in the Class D Boys Semifinals

Elsewhere, Presque Isle earned a 4–1 road win at Gardiner. Presque Isle advances to face the winner of John Bapst/Cony in Class B

Caribou picked up a 2–1 decision over MDI. Caribou will head to Rockland to face Oceanside in the Class B Boys Semifinals

Katahdin stays undefeated with a 4–0 victory against Dexter. Katahdin advances to the 8-Person Boys Semifinals against Penquis Friday at 3pm

Madawaska stops Central Aroostook 8-0. Madawaska will face off against Penobscot Valley on Friday (time TBD)

Bucksport scores the 2-1 win over Houlton.

Week Eight Athlete of the Week voting is LIVE! Click HERE to vote!