The boys’ soccer quarterfinals take center stage today across Northern Maine, with several Aroostook County teams in action.

In Class B North:

#5 Presque Isle travels to face #4 Gardiner at 4 pm

#11 MDI heads north to take on #3 Caribou at 3 pm

In Class D North:

#1 Fort Fairfield hosts #8 Schenck at 2:30 pm

#5 Easton visits #4 Hodgdon at 3 pm

#7 Central Aroostook makes the trip to #2 Madawaska at 5pm.

In 8-Person North play:

#12 Houlton travels to #4 Bucksport for a 5 p.m. kickoff

#7 Dexter meets #2 Katahdin at 3:30 p.m.

It’s a full slate of playoff soccer action across Aroostook County as teams fight to keep their championship dreams alive.

Scores and recaps will be posted as games wrap up on all Townsquare Media Aroostook stations and websites.

