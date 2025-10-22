The high school soccer postseason is kicking off across Aroostook County, with several local squads gearing up for preliminary matchups.

In Class B North Boys, the #5 Presque Isle Wildcats will host #12 Foxcroft Academy in what’s expected to be a tightly contested opening-round matchup. The Wildcats, who have found their rhythm down the stretch, will rely on their balanced attack and home-field advantage to advance deeper into the playoffs.

The Boys 8-Person division features a full slate of County representation. The #9 Ashland Hornets hit the road to face #8 Mattanawcook Academy, while the #10 Southern Aroostook Warriors travel to #7 Dexter. The #11 Van Buren Crusaders are bound for #6 Calais, and the #12 Houlton/GHCA Shires make the trip north to take on the #5 Wisdom Pioneers in St. Agatha. Each matchup promises fast-paced, high-scoring soccer as the teams battle for a spot in the quarterfinals.

On the Girls 8-Person side, the #11 Katahdin Cougars head to the coast to take on #6 Shead, while the #12 Hodgdon Hawks travel south to face #5 George Stevens Academy. Both County squads will look to play spoiler and keep their postseason dreams alive with road upsets.

The Class D Girls preliminaries begin next week, with four County teams set to open at home. The #4 Madawaska Owls will welcome #13 Old Orchard Beach, the #6 Fort Fairfield Tigers host #11 Easton, and the #7 Washburn Beavers take on #10 MSSM. Rounding out the County matchups, #8 Van Buren hosts #9 Southern Aroostook in what should be one of the most competitive contests of the round.

With so many local teams in action, Aroostook County soccer fans have plenty to cheer for as the road to the regional championships begins.

