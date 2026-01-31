A full night of County hoops on January 30 featured rivalry energy, a one-loss showdown in Class C North, and a milestone moment for one of the top scorers in the County. Plus, we have a big doubleheader on 101.9 The Rock today with major tournament implications.

Top finish: Wisdom girls beat Katahdin 33-28 in a matchup of one-loss teams

Milestone: Cyran Ciarleglio reached 1,000 career points as Hodgdon boys beat Madawaska

Drama: Madawaska girls won 51-50 in overtime over Hodgdon

Boys Basketball

Easton over Washburn 65-41.

Central Aroostook completed the sweep over Ashland, winning 96-15.

Fort Fairfield earned a 50-37 win over Southern Aroostook.

Hodgdon beat Madawaska 47-41, and it came with a major milestone. Cyran Ciarleglio became the 17th player in the state this season to reach 1,000 career points.

Girls Basketball

Easton beat Washburn 45-16.

Central Aroostook beat Ashland 56-37.

In a battle of the only one-loss teams in Class S North, Wisdom edged Katahdin 33-28. Ava Lerman carried the scoring load with 25 points. Katahdin was led by freshman Polly Cullen with 13 points, and Dakota Stevens added 10 points.

Madawaska beat Hodgdon 51-50 in overtime in a thriller. Ava Toussaint led all scorers with 19 points, Khloe Clemens added 16 points, and Sierra Smith hit the game-winner and finished with 10 points. Hodgdon was led by Ava Ezell with 19 points and Raina Ezell with 16 points.

Games on 101.9 The Rock Today

We will be in Mars Hill for a doubleheader starting at 1:30 PM.

1:30 PM: Southern Aroostook girls vs Central Aroostook girls

Two teams fighting to lock up final Class D tournament seeding. Central Aroostook enters at 15-1, and Southern Aroostook enters at 14-2.

3:00 PM:Southern Aroostook girls vs Central Aroostook boys

A playoff-implication type of game to close out the doubleheader.

