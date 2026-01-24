Friday night across the region featured two overtime finishes, a milestone win for Madawaska on the girls side, and a big scoring night from Central Aroostook’s Will Whited.

✅ OT highlights: Central Aroostook over Wisdom (girls), Katahdin over Washburn (boys), Madawaska over Fort Fairfield (girls)

✅ Big moments: Madawaska girls earn first win of the season in a 59–58 OT thriller

✅ Top lines: Sierra Smith 29, Will Whited 31, Garrett Plourde 23, Ava Lerman 21

Girls Basketball

Central Aroostook 52, Wisdom 44 OT

Central Aroostook handed Wisdom its first loss in overtime. Harleigh Allen and Lilly Burtt paced the Lady Panthers, scoring 14 apiece, with Maggie Mahan adding in 13. Wisdom was paced by Ava Lerman with a game high 21 points.

Madawaska 59, Fort Fairfield 58 OT

Madawaska earned its first win of the season in a wild overtime finish. Eighth-grader Sierra Smith led the way for the Lady Owls with a career-high 29 points, with Khloe Clemens adding in 11. The Lady Tigers' Kendall Ainsworth led the way with 17, with Madison Parks adding in 16.

Katahdin 63, Washburn 8

Katahdin picked up another win behind Polly Cullen's 15 points, with Ayanna Lester adding in 10.

Presque Isle 43, MDI 40

Presque Isle picked up a tight win over MDI. You can check out the full recap of this game [HERE]

Mattanawcook Academy 61, Caribou 42

Mattanawcook Academy topped Caribou.

Boys Basketball

Central Aroostook 74, Wisdom 31

Central Aroostook pulled away behind Will Whited's game high 31 points. Mitchell Burtt added 18 for the Panthers. Wisdom was led by Sam Tardif and Cayden Hargrove each with 10.

Katahdin 55, Washburn 50 (OT)

Katahdin needed overtime to get by Washburn. Calvin Richardson paced the Cougars with 20 points, with Bryten Hartsgrove added 17, with Matt Keim scoring 10. Washburn was led by Garrett Plourde with a game high 23 points, with Cal Cunningham adding in 11 points and Colt Curtis chipping in 10.

Madawaska 56, Fort Fairfield 51

Madawaska held off Fort Fairfield behind Quinn Pelletier with a game-high 18 points. Aleck Gendreau scored 12 and Bradley Kennedy added in 12. Fort Fairfield was led by Cayden Ala with 14 points, with Ethan Walsh adding in 11 and Lucas Cormier chipping in 10.

